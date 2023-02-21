Lamar Jackson to Commanders: Mike Florio Suggests an Interesting Play by Washington to Pounce on the Star Quarterback

Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts on the sideline in the second quarter after being sacked against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

With the free agency period just a month away, everyone is looking at all the potential free agents who could be moving teams. While names like Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr are definitely piquing interest, Lamar Jackson is the one that has everyone sitting on the edge of their seats. With the Ravens still in a deadlock with the young superstar, other teams are now circling like vultures would a carcass.

One interesting theory about the race for Lamar Jackson comes from an NFL insider and analyst, Mike Florio. In his opinion, the Washington Commanders could be playing a trick on their neighbors, the Ravens, by announcing an inexperienced QB as their starter for next year. Florio does put up interesting reasoning for his theory, too, and it doesn’t seem too far-fetched. Especially for Ron Rivera.

“One fascinating little wrinkle about Eric the enemy becoming the offensive coordinator of the commanders is the statement made by Ron Rivera… they’re not going to pursue a veteran free agent starter. Sam Howell is QB1 entering the off-season program. At best they’ll sign a veteran backup to support and develop Sam Howe,” Says Florio

“Writing something up yesterday on what I think will happen between Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, it dawned on me that maybe they’re waiting to see in Washington whether the nearby Ravens ultimately apply the non-exclusive franchise tag to Lamar Jackson,” he adds.

Ravens in trouble after failing to renegotiate with Lamar Jackson

This stalemate between the Ravens and Lamar Jackson is not going to end well for the Ravens. Especially if they don’t fix it as soon as possible. While tagging Jackson is the obvious choice, the bigger question is the nature of the tag. Of course, an exclusive franchise tag would mean the Ravens shelter Jackson from other teams poaching him. However, Jackson may not like that and can opt to sit out the season.

A non-exclusive franchise tag, while favorable to Jackson, puts the Ravens in a compromising position. If they are truly keen on retaining Jackson, this action will give other teams an opportunity to insert “poison pills” in the contract, which could hurt the Ravens a lot. In short, entering the free agency without an agreement is a dangerous proposition for the Ravens, one that other teams will likely take advantage of.

Will the Ravens and Jackson finally get an agreement on the go? Will the Ravens have to shell out a contract greater than that of Russell Wilson in order to please Jackson? Or has the young gun already made up his mind about leaving?

