Derrick Harmon Injury: Steelers Fan Amanda Vance Clears the Air on “F**king Waste of a Pick” Reaction

It takes years of hard work, sacrifice, and dedication for an athlete to turn professional in the sport they’ve been chasing since childhood. The moment a dream is fulfilled is often filled with excitement and pride. But for some athletes, the dream carries even greater weight, shaped by hardship, forged through adversity, and built on the sacrifices of loved ones. Derrick Harmon is one of those stories.

Drafted 21st overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers as an eventual defensive leader and heir to T.J. Watt, Harmon’s future looked promising. But just as his dream was becoming reality, tragedy struck. His mother, who had long battled the effects of a stroke and was his source of strength throughout college, passed away shortly after the Steelers drafted him.

To make matters worse, Harmon soon joined the growing list of Steelers’ preseason injuries. In the team’s third preseason game, he suffered a “knee injury” while rushing from the interior. On the play, Panthers lineman Brandon Walton blocked him, sending the Oregon alum to the ground.

Medical staff carted him off the field, ruling him out for the rest of the game. His Week 1 NFL debut is now in serious doubt, and he faces a race against time to return.

At a moment when Harmon was leaning on the support of teammates and fans, one social media post cut deep. Amanda Vance, a Steelers fan and local media personality, tweeted that Pittsburgh had “wasted a first-round pick” on Harmon. “F*cking waste of a pick.”

The reaction was swift. Fans blasted her comments as “disgusting”, rallying behind Harmon. Facing backlash, Vance attempted to clarify her statement, claiming she never intended to wish him harm. Her argument: since Harmon is a first-round pick who may miss significant time due to injury, the selection already looks like a wasted opportunity for the Steelers.

Lmao Steeler nation chill TF out It wasn’t a bad pick but your first rounder getting hurt in preseason does make it a wasted pick…. You think I’m happy about him being hurt? I wanna win a damn Super Bowl https://t.co/b37lWfijgx — Amanda Vance (@amandacvance) August 22, 2025

But many weren’t buying the explanation. Fans continued to call her out, insisting the comments were out of line, with some even speculating that her media credentials and her access to Steelers training camp could soon be revoked. Others accused her of backtracking and urged her to stand by her original words, showering her with plenty of criticism in the process.

Can’t wait until your media credentials are gone — KalebBurgh Steelers (@SteelersWin109) August 22, 2025

Nah don’t walk it back now. Stand on what you said. — Steelers Network (@SteelersNetwork) August 22, 2025

u can try to spin it whatever way. What a dumb ass — Josh (@TheRealJosh05) August 22, 2025

You must be on a bender again talking this stupid shit — FlashPickz⚡️ (@Flashleaks_) August 22, 2025

For Derrick Harmon, the focus now shifts to recovery. Hopefully, it isn’t anything serious as the Steelers open their season on September 7th against the Jets.