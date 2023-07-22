Two Years Before Buying the Commanders, Josh Harris Dropped $32,000,000 on a Lavish Miami Mansion

Washington Commanders is now officially off the hands of Dan Snyder. Leading the new ownership group of the franchise, Josh Harris has now taken over the Commanders and is looking forward to leading the football team to new heights. He is the latest addition to the list of crazy-rich NFL team owners. He boasts a massive net worth of $6.6 billion which he perfectly knows how to flaunt.

Advertisement

Although Harris has a long list of luxurious expenditures that he is proud of, his $32 million Miami mansion which he bought two years before buying the Commanders probably tops the list. He uses this mansion to spend a quality summer in Miami. The billionaire Appolo co-founder bought the mansion in 2021 near the beach on 2060 North Bay Road.

Josh Harris’ $32,000,000 Miami Mansion

The Mediterranean-style beach house as per NYPost, was constructed in 2005 sitting in an area of 9,363 square feet. Inside the villa are nine bedrooms with nine bathrooms, and plenty of indoor/outdoor space on just an area of 0.61 acres. Within that area is a large courtyard with fountains and connecting the main house with the stylish guest house is a covered deck.

Advertisement

The mansion from the inside is equally as beautiful as it features multiple fireplaces, a rotunda staircase, and arched doors and windows. Including this, the house also has a formal dining room, a chef’s kitchen, a gym, an office, and of course a scenic water view since it’s a beach mansion.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Kevin_Kinkead/status/1420046083112247302?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Josh being the owner of NBA, NFL, and NHL teams shows that he is a huge sports fan. That’s why, just like any other rich sports fan his mansion also houses a pool and a basketball court. Furthermore, living on the most famous road in Florida, Josh Harris is neighbors with some of the most popular celebrities like Matt Damon and Jennifer Lopez to name a few.

Josh Harris’ plans with the Washington Commanders

The Washington-based franchise has finally been handed to the new ownership group. It even includes Magic Johnson as a minority owner. However, now that the team is coming out of a tragic era. The fans are very excited to see the franchise flourish under Harris’ leadership.

“This franchise is part of who I am, and who I’ve become as a person. But being a fan is not enough,” Harris said. “To be successful, we understand that we need to win championships. Have a positive impact on the community. Create incredible memories and experiences for our fan base, much as I had as a youth growing up in Washington.”

Advertisement

With that being said, Harris and his team are already planning to transform the franchise. There are reports that the new owners might rebrand the name of the franchise again. With the franchise falling into the right hands, it’s yet to be seen how successful they will get in the coming few seasons.