“It Was Straight, Unscripted From The Heart”: Skip Bayless Appreciates Travis Hunter’s Mom Following Son’s Heisman Glory

The Hunter family center stage tonight in New York on Saturday. While Travis Hunter captured the spotlight for lifting the coveted Heisman Trophy, his mother, Ferrante Edmonds, shone with her words. Speaking eloquently and candidly, she reflected on the challenges she and the Buffs’ star cornerback faced on their journey to the top.

She spoke with heartfelt sincerity, recounting how they overcame adversity to achieve this moment of triumph and the glory she always knew her son was capable of. Her words had a profound effect on Skip Bayless, who appreciated Edmonds speaking her mind.

Skip Bayless praised Travis Hunter’s mother for her words during her conversation with ESPN’s Holly Rowe. The former Fox anchor commended her for speaking with such authenticity and substance, believing her remarks came straight from the heart.

“She sounded like she had memorized her speech but she hadn’t. It was straight unscripted from the heart and it was beautiful wisdom from a woman who paid a real price to bring her son into the world.”

Edmonds’ words were full of wisdom and resonated with many because they came from a strong woman who made sacrifices from the beginning to bring her son into this world. So what did Travis’ mother say that stuck with Skip so much?

She expressed her love for her son, calling him a blessing when many had called him her biggest mistake. She pointed out that mistakes are part of life and everyone makes them, but they are not a sign of your character and don’t make you a failure.

She also talked about all the hardships Hunter’s family had to face growing up and how they were able to overcome them.

Travis Hunter’s mom says history doesn’t dictate the present

Edmonds spoke candidly about the hardships they faced raising children in a tough Florida neighborhood. Eventually, they made the difficult decision to leave everything behind and move to Suwanee, Georgia.

Rather than breaking their spirit, the move only hardened their resolve, with Hunter fully understanding what was at stake.

The Buffs star continued to push forward, persevering through adversity and using the negativity around him as fuel to silence his detractors and naysayers.

Edmonds emphasized that outside noise loses its power when you stay focused on your goals and work to carve out your own identity.

“We come from an area that’s pretty rough, it was pretty rough. But that doesn’t dictate that you cannot be who you are, you cannot be the star. Look where he’s now.”

Travis’s mother motivated him, filling him with confidence and making sure that he knew he was the star. She made him realize that he’s the prize and most important piece of the puzzle wherever he lands. And as she said, “look where he’s now.”