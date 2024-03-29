mobile app bar

“Derrick Henry is Tackled, 101%”: Ryan Clark’s Take on Beating the Giant RB in a 1v1 Clash Makes Channing Crowder Lose His Mind

Ryan Clark (L) and Derrick Henry (R),
Image Credit: USA Today Sports (L), Instagram @last_king_2 (R)

After eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Derrick Henry has made a move to the Baltimore Ravens. Known as one of the most dangerous running backs in the NFL, Henry faces the bold challenge from a retired safety, who claims he could easily tackle him despite being out of the game for 10 years.

During a recent episode of the Pivot podcast, former linebacker Channing Crowder asked the former Steelers safety Ryan Clark if he believed he could triumph in a face-off against Derrick Henry. Without hesitation, Ryan confidently asserted “In the whole, I win. He’s tackled 101%,”

 

Clark’s claim stunned Crowder, leaving him struggling to find words as he nearly lost control of his laughter. He kept shouting “Ryan, Ryan, Ryan” between laughs, clearly doubting Clark’s confidence. He even joked, “You’re fighting for your life,” stating that Clark wouldn’t stand a chance against the 29-year-old running back.

However, Ryan Clark stood firm, explaining his strategy of rotating into the box to face Henry head-on. His explanation was clear that no matter which direction Henry would try to evade, Clark was ready to face him and bring him down.

 

No doubt Ryan Clark is among the most decorated safeties to ever play in the NFL. He played 13 seasons in the NFL with the New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Washington Redskins. In his career, he recorded 938 tackles and 4.0 sacks. But Clark played his last game in 2014, so the only way to find out who would win between the two is if someone sets up a one-on-one match.

Henry’s Surprise Admission Shakes Up Banter

As the banter between Clark and Crowder unfolded, Derrick Henry himself joined the conversation. Surprisingly, he seemed impressed by Clark’s confidence and showed respect for the veteran safety. Henry happily admitted that if it came down to a one-on-one situation between them, Clark would likely make the tackle.

This unexpected admission from Henry added an interesting twist to the discussion. Clark happily thanked him for the support, while Channing Crowder, still not convinced, suggested Henry didn’t have to be so nice to Clark.

With Derrick Henry’s impressive track record as one of the top running backs, he’s likely to give any defender a tough time. In eight seasons, he has started 88 out of 119 games, rushing for an impressive 9,502 yards and scoring 90 touchdowns in 2,030 attempts. These numbers show just how dominant he can be on the field, and now, as he joins the Baltimore Ravens, he becomes part of an even more lethal combination.

