Derrick Henry Peacefully Puts Troll in Place With One Sentence

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2023: Titans vs Texans DEC 31 December 31, 2023: Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) during a game between the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. ..Trask Smith/CSM (Credit Image: Â Trask Smith/Cal Media) California USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20231231_zma_c04_129.jpg TraskxSmithx csmphotothree217202

While most fans congratulated Derrick Henry and wished him the best when he departed the Titans, thanking him for making them dream and providing great moments, not everyone was happy. Some fans are still not over the fact that King Henry left them for Baltimore. One fan, in particular, reminded others to choose a side and stick to it loyally. However, Henry swiftly put the ranter in his place with just one sentence.

A fan went on a rant on X (formerly Twitter), asserting that if you root for Henry to succeed and are rejoicing even when the Ravens win, you are not a loyal fan of the Titans. According to this fan, if you wish to see King take Baltimore to victory, you shouldn’t call yourself a true Titan and be allowed to support Tennessee. He iterated,

“If they are on the goal line at the end of a game they are trailing by 4, and you want him to score, you are not the TEN fan you think you are.”

Henry decided to put the fan in his place with a single-sentence tweet, asking him to find something meaningful to do and stop obsessing over frivolous things:

Paul go find something to do https://t.co/tacF0lVbRD — Derrick Henry  (@KingHenry_2) July 19, 2024

After 8 fruitful seasons in Music City, Alabama Alum decided to part ways with the Titans, joining conference rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, on a 2-year $16 million deal. Henry is coming off a down year, rushing for only 1,167 yards. Despite starting all 17 games, he carried the ball only 280 times, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

Now on the wrong side of 30, it’s no secret he is slowing down. Even though he spends a whopping $240,000 annually to maintain his 6’3, 247-pound frame, utilizing massages, hyperbaric oxygen, infrared saunas, and various vitamins and nutrients thrice a week, his time in the NFL could soon come to an end, given the demanding nature of his position as a halfback.

Despite this, there are still great expectations for him to share the workload with Lamar Jackson, allowing the QB to stay in the pocket more often. He is still expected to strike fear into defenses, bulldozing DBs, and linebackers while carrying the ball nearly 300 times.

Sorry, Paul, but the true Titans fans will always cherish their King.

Fans React to Henry Shutting Down the Ranting Naysayer

Many fans emphasized that despite being lifelong Titans supporters, they will always root for Henry to succeed and wish him the best. They argue that it’s the franchise’s fault for making him leave, as they couldn’t get their best player a good quarterback.

Others called out salty fans for moping, recognizing that they lost the only thing working for them. One user argued that Henry was bound to join a team moving in a positive direction and expressed eagerness to see the King perform well for the Ravens. Fans stated,

Titans fan forever, but I will always root for you to show the entire league what a badass RB you are. Wish you all the best. — Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) July 19, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

Derrick, I’m sorry we didn’t find you a tier 1 QB… you would have been a multiple Super Bowl winner in TN. — Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) July 19, 2024

Someone commented,

bitter titans fans/reporters mad cause they lost the only thing they had going for them pic.twitter.com/WTFCpfzJgn — j$ (@khamszn) July 19, 2024

Others said,

There really are some butthurt titans out there that you wanted to join a team going places can’t wait to see you tear it up for the ravens ‍⬛ our King — Matt Hoade (@matthoade) July 19, 2024

While the Raven’s Offensive Line is not the best, it is better than the Titans. Derrick Henry is on his last legs, and these final two years could be his last chance to finally get his hands on a Super Bowl. This presents a great opportunity for the Ravens to capitalize on.

They now have a capable rusher who can make an impact. Their inability to run the ball cost them the AFC Championship, but having King in their backline might tip the scales in their favor.