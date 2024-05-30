Once ‘Unrecruited,’ Josh Allen Comes Out as Hero in New Gatorade Campaign Narrated by Michael Jordan

Sep 17, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gives an interview after a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills quarterback is finally getting his story told. Narrated by none other than Michael Jordan, the ‘Is it in you?’ campaign encapsulates the essence of the underdog narrative. At the heart of this campaign lies Allen’s journey from going unrecruited out of high school to becoming one of the top prospects in the NFL.

The ad, kicks off with Jordan’s iconic narration, setting the stage for a powerful reflection on determination in the face of adversity. Subsequently, the stories of Josh Allen take center stage alongside other notable athletes, including Caitlin Clark, Jayson Tatum, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, A’ja Wilson, and DJ Lagway.

The focus on Josh Allen’s story speaks of a moment during his senior year at Firebaugh High, where he attended a camp at Fresno State in hopes of attracting attention from college scouts. Despite delivering an electric performance on the field, Allen received zero interest from FBS schools or even his hometown college. This setback only made him determined to prove himself.

The ad captures a defining moment for Allen and his high school teammates, who were relegated to a smaller field during the camp’s skill position drills. Meanwhile, the top quarterbacks could move to the main field. Despite feeling overlooked and underestimated, Allen refused to let this setback define him. He continued to tread the path of determination, valuing greatness.

The ad, therefore, pays homage to the countless small stories that have shaped Josh Allen’s remarkable journey. From his humble beginnings in Firebaugh, California, to his meteoric rise to NFL stardom, Allen’s story fits right in.

Josh Allen Expresses His Gratitude For Gatorade’s Iconic Campaign

In a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen opened up about his preparations for the upcoming season and his collaboration with Gatorade’s iconic “Is it in you?” campaign. He shared his perspective on the team’s expectations and his excitement about partnering with such a renowned brand.

Josh Allen’s excellence shone through as he stated,

“Every time we step on the field, every time we step in our facility, everything that you’re doing is ultimately leading up to winning a Super Bowl.”

He is proud of his role as a leader and considers it as an opportunity.

“It’s an opportunity to be a leader and to develop some of these young guys and bring them into our system.”

But, as Josh Allen got an opportunity to partner with Gatorade alongside Michael Jordan, it left him speechless and full of gratitude. Thus, Allen remarked,

“To be involved in something like this with him, I can’t say enough about it.” He also playfully acknowledged his shared love for the original lemon-lime flavor, stating, “I’m a lemon-lime guy myself. That’s my go-to.”

Through his words, Josh Allen not only shows his dedication to football but also his appreciation for sharing the screen with legends like Michael Jordan. For someone like Allen, who has seen adversity many times, it is an honor to claim his success. Though the Bulls star has a lot left to achieve, the partnership is a big win even in sports.