“We’ve Been Rocking Since High School”: Deshaun Watson Can’t Stop Praising Vikings’ Superstar QB Josh Dobbs

Josh Dobbs can be labeled a gridiron genius after his last-minute heroics against the Saints. He was unexpectedly summoned after Jaren Hall’s injury. Dobbs delivered a masterclass—20 completions, 158 yards, and two touchdowns. Despite fumbling against the Falcons, he rescued the Vikings.

Deshaun Watson, pleased with Dobbs’ success in Kirk Cousins’ absence, shared thoughts on the Lockverse podcast. The Browns QB commended Joshua Dobbs on their longstanding journey, from high school to the present. He also reminisced about their shared moments—offseasons, training camps, and golf chats in Greensboro.

“First off, I’m proud of you, dawg. We’ve been rocking since high school, pretty much,” said Deshaun Watson.

In the interview, the duo reminisced about their football journey. Watson acknowledged Dobbs’ challenges with three city switches in two months. He then asked the Vikings QB for insights on maintaining focus amid such changes.

“I think the dynamics of my situations have helped me stay locked in. And obviously, not dwell on the fact that, ‘Oh! You gotta move across the country,’ Josh Dobbs said. “Because its been for more opportunity and that’s all I can ask for at this stage of my career.”

Josh Dobbs shared his insights on staying focused amidst these recent trades, viewing each opportunity as a step in his career. Transitioning from Cleveland to Arizona, he evolved from Deshaun Watson’s backup to a day-one starter. Moving from Arizona to Minnesota brought a new role after Kirk Cousins’ injury. Despite the dynamic situations, he stayed locked in, emphasizing excitement for career-stage opportunities over the challenge of relocating.

Watson and Dobbs share a tight bond, having trained together since high school. Their connection extends beyond friendship. Coach Avery once noted that no other NFL quarterback duo has worked out together as extensively as these two.

Josh Dobbs Discusses His Viral TikToks on the Podcast

The Vikings QB is football’s feel-good gift, captivating fans with his genius and casual charm. From witty introductions to nonchalant trade responses, he’s winning hearts. During Sunday’s game, he showcased his quick thinking and wizardry, turning a broken play into a personal scoring run. TikTok user MaceAhWindu showcased brilliance, syncing Dobbs’ end zone run with Creed’s “Higher.” Dobbs retweeted the video on X with a caption that read, “I wish I could hit that note 😂”

Dobbs himself acknowledged the genius, sharing it on his TikTok and podcast and playfully responding on Twitter. He was asked to shed some light on the viral moment in conversation with Deshaun Watson and Quincy Avery.

“I’m not serious a lot, I like to joke around. So, I just try to be myself on Tik Tok, and try to have fun with it. Like, the Creed Mantra has taken over the city, here in Minnesota, so, I’ve been running with that.”

The Vikings QB also revealed the secret behind his highly entertaining TikTok videos. He has his Knoxville friends to thank for sending funny stuff in a group chat. Dobbs has fun with trends, not taking social media too seriously.