“Deshaun Watson Pressured Me to Have Oral S*X”: Amid 11 Game Suspension, Browns QB Faces Yet Another S*xual Harassment Lawsuit

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been sued by yet another masseuse for s*xual misconduct.

Deshaun Watson has made the headlines for all the wrong reasons in the recent past. He was accused of s*xual harassment by a number of women and as expected, innumerable people wanted him out of the league.

However, he was allowed to walk away with just a 6 game suspension. This led to a massive outrage on Twitter which forced the league to increase the suspension to 11 games.

Moreover, a $5 million fine was also imposed on the Browns quarterback. However, the fans kept reprimanding the league for allowing Deshaun to walk away with a rather soft punishment.

Many thought that steadily, the whole controversy will die down and Watson will be welcomed yet again by the league and fans with open arms.

Deshaun Watson Faces Yet Another S*xual Harassment Allegation

However, before the 11 game suspension could end, Watson has been slapped with yet another s*xual misconduct lawsuit by another masseuse.

This is the 26th known s*xual misconduct lawsuit against Watson. According to the lawsuit, “Deshaun continually pressured the plaintiff into massaging his private area.”

The lawsuit also states that Watson removed his towel and offered the woman to get on top. Although the women refused to have intercourse, she claimed that she was pressured into having oral s*x.

The accuser also stated that she was paid $300 by Deshaun even when the normal charge was $115 for an hour of massage. In addition to this, the lawsuit states that the victim suffered from anxiety and depression after the incident.

Moreover, the plaintiff’s lawyer claimed that more than 20 women who called out Watson for his heinous actions gave her client the courage to tell her story despite knowing that it will lead to victim-shaming.

Earlier this year, Watson settled 23 lawsuits against him. He was set to join the Browns for practice by November 14th and was gearing up to play his first game of season in December against his former franchise, the Houston Texans.

However, with this lawsuit, the road ahead in the NFL for Deshaun might not turn out to be as smooth as he would have thought.

