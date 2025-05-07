Despite Being on Separate Teams, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter Pick the Same Jersey Number Worn by Tom Brady

Oct 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; University of Colorado Buffaloes football players Shedeur Sanders (L) and Travis Hunter (R) watch during the third period between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter might have gone to different states, but they will always share a brotherhood. And now the two have something else in common: jersey numbers.

The Browns announced that Sanders has been issued No. 12 for his rookie season. Hunter, too, has been issued the no. 12 — the same number he wore in college and at Collins Hill High School. Interestingly, they share their jersey numbers with the GOAT Tom Brady, too.

Browns safety, Rodney McLeod, wore that number last season. His retirement made way for Shedeur to be able to have the number. Similarly, Jaguars free agent addition Nick Mullens previously wore the No. 12, but seems to have switched his number to make way for Hunter to have it.

No. 12 has historically been sported by some of the quarterback greats. There’s Brady, but also Aaron Rodgers, Andrew Luck, and Terry Bradshaw. Perhaps Shedeur can be the next great quarterback wearing the iconic No. 12 in line to join that group. Another theory suggests that the No. 12 holds even deeper personal value for Shedeur as it mirrors his dad Deion Sanders’ No. 21 jersey from his playing days.

Meanwhile, it makes sense for Hunter to want to wear No. 12, considering he’s had the same number for most of his college and high school career.

Hunter and Shedeur are even taking their turn leading the 2025 NFL Draft class in jersey sales. In April, Hunter was leading jersey sales. And as of last week, Sanders has the highest-selling jersey among 2025 draft picks. Now that their jersey numbers have been revealed, demand and sales standings could change once again.