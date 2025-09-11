NFL Star Turned Business Mogul Ndamukong Suh Enters the AI Space After Spending a Weekend at the Hamptons

Ndamukong Suh was once branded as one of the dirtiest, if not the dirtiest, players in NFL history. This is the guy who racked up a jaw-dropping $420,669 in fines. Opposing teams didn’t just game-plan for him … they worried he might actually wreck their players.

But this so-called villain of the league has flipped the script and built himself a business empire off the field. He even landed deals with big-name companies that probably never cared how many quarterbacks he stomped on.

In fact, Suh signed a deal with Nike even before he was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2010. Over the years, he’s also partnered with Subway, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Omaha Steaks, and Chrysler. On top of that, he serves as a managing partner for House of Spears Management LLC.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the former DT is worth an estimated $80 million. That’s pretty impressive when you consider how many athletes go broke after retirement. But not Suh. He’s going strong, three years removed from playing in the NFL, now finding an opportunity in the AI space.

While talking about his post-NFL career and his ambition to dive into business ventures on the Bussin With The Boys podcast, Suh revealed that he recently met up with his mentors in the Hamptons, the famous beach towns on Long Island, New York, where some of the biggest deals in the country happen.

Suh’s mentors are savvy investors he greatly admires. He says they’ve even pushed him to step out of the box of being “just an athlete” and explore new ventures.

According to Suh, these mentors are currently managing a massive venture fund that has raised a whopping $500 million. And spending time with them has opened a new door for the DT himself, a door to potential investing opportunities in the AI space.

“I was up in the Hamptons this past weekend. And just sitting with those guys, they have this massive venture fund. They just raised $500 million. [I’m] going to get a potential opportunity to get into some special deals in the AI space with them that is like super over-subscribed,” Suh said.

Suh says his mentors have pushed him to become a savvy investor himself. His mom was a teacher and his dad an engineer, and initially, he tried to follow in his father’s footsteps by studying engineering. But after becoming an athlete instead, he realized he could push even further.

That’s even clearer today, as Suh is earning a whole lot in his post-NFL career. With everyone talking about AI and its use in almost every industry, he’s surely hopeful that the investments he takes on could bring solid returns. That way, he can keep making money after his NFL career, potentially even surpassing his on-field earnings of $168 million.