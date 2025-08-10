Aaron Rodgers Shares the Reason He Prefers Paper Playbooks Over iPads to Learn Arthur Smith’s Offense

As screens and paperless documents continue to take over the workplace, many find themselves unironically longing for the days of paperbacks and note sheets, and that includes Aaron Rodgers. The 41-year-old veteran has developed his particular way of doing things, and that usually involves avoiding technology while adhering to those old-school ideals and principles.

In proclaiming that he comes from the “analog days,” Rodgers recently explained that it’s helpful for him to have multiple visual reminders when studying information. “I just always liked having multiple ways to remember things.”

“If I can see it on the board, that’s one. If I can see it on the paper in front of me, that’s two, and then, I write it and that’s three… My notebook is always open. When Mike T. is saying something in a meeting, I’ll write it down. If coach Arthur is saying something, I’ll write that down… That’s just how I was raised in the game,” Rodgers said.

Of course, the notepad isn’t the only thing that’s helped him to absorb Smith’s offensive schemes so quickly. There’s 20 years worth of experience to draw from as well.

Even though he just signed with Pittsburgh a little more than two months ago, Rodgers suggests that he’s already “pretty close” to being a complete expert on Smith’s playbook and concepts. “I have a lot of offenses in my mind,” he noted before explaining that Smith’s playbook is just the latest installment of what has been an overarching theme throughout his career.

“I’ve got the old school west coast offense from 2005. I’ve got Mike’s iteration of it from 2006 to 2018. I’ve got the Matt LeFleur offense in 2019 and then kind of the hybrid that we did in 2020 to 2022. Then I have Nate Hackett’s version of that in 2023 and 2024, and now, I’ve got Arthur Smith’s version. So, the picture is starting to crystallize a little bit better as we get into the third week here.”

Regardless as to whether or not Rodgers’ lone season with the Steelers will prove to be a success, the franchise seems to have already gotten what it wanted. Part of the allure of Rodgers for Pittsburgh was the idea that he could help to mentor their next signal caller of the future, and given the result of the Steelers’ first preseason game, it looks as if they’ve already gotten the rub.

The team’s perennial backup, Mason Rudolph, managed to complete nine of his 10 attempts for 84 passing yards and a touchdown before handing the baton off to the newly signed Skylar Thompson. The former Miami Dolphin went on to produce 233 passing yards and three passing touchdowns en route to a 31-25 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, proving that Rodgers is already proving to be a net positive for the Steelers.