Rich Eisen Says Tyreek Hill Wouldn’t be a Hall of Famer if He Retires Today, Then Changes His Mind

Dec 11, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) signals from the field against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

A crucial part to being human is reserving the right to change your mind when presented with new or more compelling information. In the case of the titled host of The Rich Eisen Show, that means altering his stance on the career and Hall of Fame status of the man they call “Cheetah,” Tyreek Hill.

At the top of his latest Who Wants to be a Hall of Famer segment, Eisen proclaimed that, “If he retires today, I don’t think he’s a hall of famer.” However, it is worth noting that Eisen’s take was more so predicated on the logjam of wide receivers who are already currently waiting for their entry into the NFL Hall of Fame rather than any lack of skill or accolades on behalf of Hill.

“Until others get in… It’s kind of crazy with the wide receivers. Tory Holt has got 13,382 receiving yards, he’s not in the Hall of Fame. Henry Ellard has more than that; he’s not in the Hall of Fame. Anquan Boldin’s got more than that; he’s not in the hall of fame.”

According to Eisen, it would take some “serious table pounding” to get Hill into the Hall of Fame with his current resume. Nevertheless, a recontextualizing of the wide receiver’s career proved to be enough to change his mind.

After realizing that Hill is averaging 78.7 yards per game, the seventh highest average of any wideout in NFL history, Eisen started to waffle on the idea a bit. His co-host, Chris Brockman, then took the opportunity to point out the fact that Calvin Johnson was able to become a first ballot member despite having fewer stamps on his resume.

Arguing that Hill has already surpassed many of the aforementioned names, Brockman simply suggested that, if Johnson was able to be voted in immediately, then so too should Hill.

“Tyreek is better than [Tory Holt and Anquan Boldin.] The committee put in Calvin Johnson with less awards, rings, and catches than this guy we’re talking about right now.”

In the end, his assertion proved to be enough to convince Eisen that Hill is, in fact, deserving of his own bust in Canton, Ohio. A five-time All-Pro and one off Super Bowl champion, Hill’s current receiving yard total of 11,098 ranks 42nd overall in NFL history, with the same being said for his 798 career receptions.

Likewise, his 82 career touchdowns are tied with the likes of Boldin and Reggie Wayne for the 30th most all time. He’s already a member of the NFL Hall of Fame’s All 2010s Team, so to argue that he’s not worthy of being an official member of the Hall of Fame certainly seems to be a bit backwards.

Simply put, Hill is one of the most decorated and celebrated wide receivers in recent history. His in-game speed has been heralded as one of the most dangerous weapons in NFL history, and it directly contributed to one of Patrick Mahomes’ three Super Bowl victories.