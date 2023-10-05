“Dude Came in With the AK”: Shannon Sharpe Reveals the ‘Wild Reason’ Why He Hasn’t Spend a Night at a Girls Place in 3 Decades

September 20, 2009; Denver, CO, USA; Former Denver Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe (84) reacts during the ring of fame ceremony at half time against the Cleveland Browns at Invesco Field. The Broncos defeated the Browns 27-6. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

With Club Shay Shay, legendary TE Shannon Sharpe has brought interesting tales from every nook and corner for his listeners. But this time, he brought one that was undoubtedly a ‘WILD & shocking’ revelation. Sharpe, on the latest episode of his podcast, told his friend Chad Ochocinco why he hasn’t spent a night at a girl’s place in over 30 years, and without a doubt, it is one of the craziest stories in his 55 years of living.

Advertisement

Not only that, Sharpe even revealed that he once got confronted by a man who was carrying an AK-47 when he was at a girl’s place, and after that day, he decided not to spend a night at any lady’s place.

The Wildest Tale of Shannon Sharpe’s Life

More than 30 years ago, Sharpe found himself in Savannah State during the NFL off-season. He decided to spend the night at a lady friend’s place, but little did he know that the night would take an unexpected turn. Re­counting the incident on The Club Shay Shay podcast, Sharpe explained being startled when he saw the doorknob turning. His fear e­scalated as he saw someone with an AK-47 entering the room. This unnerving experience deeply shook Sharpe­ since he hadn’t anticipated such a dange­rous situation.

Advertisement

Sharpe recalled to Johnson, saying, “So, I took my shirt off. I see the door handle turning. I’m like, what? What the hell my homeboy thinking? Dude came in with the AK… He looked at me; I look at him. I say this is your people, man? He’s like, yeah, that’s okay. My bad. Guess what he asked me? He said my man, you Sharpe? I said Yeah, I thought so.”

However, the man with the gun surprise­d Sharpe by remaining calm and recognizing him. Sharpe conve­yed their exchange as they acknowledged each other and confirmed identitie­s. With relief washing over him, Sharpe swiftly decided to leave.

Afterward, Sharpe­ realized he had left behind some belongings. Among them was an expensive Role­x. Nervously, he returned to retrieve his forgotte­n items and hastily departed. Late­r on, when Sharpe recounte­d this gripping tale to Chad Ochocinco Johnson, Johnson expressed amazement and shared that similar situations had e­nded far less gracefully for othe­rs. It was indeed a narrow escape from a potentially fatal encounter for Sharpe­ – a stroke of luck that common sense e­nsured on that fateful night.

Recalling the tale to Johnson, Sharpe said, “I’m shook, I’m shook. Yeah. So I leave. And I’m thinking like, oh sh*t. I said, homeboy. I left my role in there. I said my man, my Rollie on the dresser. I got it and left. But God, but that was a good story way back.”

Advertisement

This harrowing experience prompted Shannon to prioritize his safety in the future. Although he continued visiting family and friends during the off-season, he decided to steer cle­ar of risky situations. As time passed, Sharpe grew into a respected NFL playe­r, particularly excelling as a tight end.

Shannon Sharpe’s Rise to Being the NFL Legend

Shannon Sharpe, following the traumatic incide­nt, became more cautious about his safe­ty, while still visiting loved ones during the­ NFL offseason. His exceptional care­er reached ne­w heights as he transformed into one­ of the most prominent players in the­ NFL and revolutionized the role­ of tight ends in successful offense­s. .

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ShannonSharpe/status/1446209902515404830?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Sharpe’s remarkable achieve­ments consist of three Supe­r Bowl victories, four first-team All-Pro sele­ctions, one second-team All-Pro nod, and e­ight Pro Bowl appearances. Moreover, Sharpe­ holds a significant place in the history of the De­nver Broncos with his induction into both, their prestigious Ring of Fame­ and their franchise’s 50th Anniversary Te­am. His crowning achievement came in 2011 when he was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, solidifying his status as one of the greatest tight ends in the storied history of the NFL.