“Dude Came in With the AK”: Shannon Sharpe Reveals the ‘Wild Reason’ Why He Hasn’t Spend a Night at a Girls Place in 3 Decades
Yashika Garg
|Published October 05, 2023
With Club Shay Shay, legendary TE Shannon Sharpe has brought interesting tales from every nook and corner for his listeners. But this time, he brought one that was undoubtedly a ‘WILD & shocking’ revelation. Sharpe, on the latest episode of his podcast, told his friend Chad Ochocinco why he hasn’t spent a night at a girl’s place in over 30 years, and without a doubt, it is one of the craziest stories in his 55 years of living.
Not only that, Sharpe even revealed that he once got confronted by a man who was carrying an AK-47 when he was at a girl’s place, and after that day, he decided not to spend a night at any lady’s place.
The Wildest Tale of Shannon Sharpe’s Life
More than 30 years ago, Sharpe found himself in Savannah State during the NFL off-season. He decided to spend the night at a lady friend’s place, but little did he know that the night would take an unexpected turn. Recounting the incident on The Club Shay Shay podcast, Sharpe explained being startled when he saw the doorknob turning. His fear escalated as he saw someone with an AK-47 entering the room. This unnerving experience deeply shook Sharpe since he hadn’t anticipated such a dangerous situation.
Sharpe recalled to Johnson, saying, “So, I took my shirt off. I see the door handle turning. I’m like, what? What the hell my homeboy thinking? Dude came in with the AK… He looked at me; I look at him. I say this is your people, man? He’s like, yeah, that’s okay. My bad. Guess what he asked me? He said my man, you Sharpe? I said Yeah, I thought so.”
However, the man with the gun surprised Sharpe by remaining calm and recognizing him. Sharpe conveyed their exchange as they acknowledged each other and confirmed identities. With relief washing over him, Sharpe swiftly decided to leave.
Afterward, Sharpe realized he had left behind some belongings. Among them was an expensive Rolex. Nervously, he returned to retrieve his forgotten items and hastily departed. Later on, when Sharpe recounted this gripping tale to Chad Ochocinco Johnson, Johnson expressed amazement and shared that similar situations had ended far less gracefully for others. It was indeed a narrow escape from a potentially fatal encounter for Sharpe – a stroke of luck that common sense ensured on that fateful night.
Recalling the tale to Johnson, Sharpe said, “I’m shook, I’m shook. Yeah. So I leave. And I’m thinking like, oh sh*t. I said, homeboy. I left my role in there. I said my man, my Rollie on the dresser. I got it and left. But God, but that was a good story way back.”
This harrowing experience prompted Shannon to prioritize his safety in the future. Although he continued visiting family and friends during the off-season, he decided to steer clear of risky situations. As time passed, Sharpe grew into a respected NFL player, particularly excelling as a tight end.
Shannon Sharpe’s Rise to Being the NFL Legend
Shannon Sharpe, following the traumatic incident, became more cautious about his safety, while still visiting loved ones during the NFL offseason. His exceptional career reached new heights as he transformed into one of the most prominent players in the NFL and revolutionized the role of tight ends in successful offenses. .
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ShannonSharpe/status/1446209902515404830?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Sharpe’s remarkable achievements consist of three Super Bowl victories, four first-team All-Pro selections, one second-team All-Pro nod, and eight Pro Bowl appearances. Moreover, Sharpe holds a significant place in the history of the Denver Broncos with his induction into both, their prestigious Ring of Fame and their franchise’s 50th Anniversary Team. His crowning achievement came in 2011 when he was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, solidifying his status as one of the greatest tight ends in the storied history of the NFL.
