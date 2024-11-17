Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Calls Jackson Her Favorite Son Before Chiefs vs Bills Matchup

Patrick Mahomes has won it all, bringing all the glory to the Mahomes family. Being arguably the best in the league he has become a household name in the nation but at the same time, his brother Jackson has often been on the wrong side of the media spotlight.

Despite all the controversies their mother, Randi Mahomes, has always stood up alongside Jackson, even when things got from bad to worse.

It appeared as if these tumultuous times only made their bond stronger. Randi shares a very special relationship with her younger son Jackson. They are often seen together on special outings or at Patrick’s games.

Similarly, they will be attending Patrick’s most anticipated game against the Bills on Sunday. But before that, Randi Mahomes along with her son Jackson and daughter Mia attended Billie Eilish’s concert at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Saturday night.

For those unaware, Jackson Mahomes is a big fan of Billie Eilish and he wasn’t going to miss a chance to watch her perform when she came to KC. Jackson posted about his memorable time with his mother and half-sister, on Instagram with the caption, “Family! [black colored heart].”

To which his mother responded, “My fav son!”

However, watching Randi call Jackson her favorite son despite Patrick bringing all the glory to the family, took fans by surprise.

“Lol Jackson took your phone didn’t he?” one fan replied.

“Wow!! what will Patrick say lol,” another fan wrote.

“Haha don’t tell Patrick Mahomes,” commented a user.

Family has been an integral part of life for the Mahomes clan. Patrick is one such NFL player who is seen spending more time with his wife and kids rather than partying with his teammates. Fair to say he has got those values from his mother Randi.

Randi is spending precious time with her father

Randi Mahomes understands the precious value of having a family. She has always been vocal about spending time and being close to her grandkids and is often seen having fun moments with her kids.

However, her relationship with her father is something that she cherishes the most at this time. She was broke emotionally after losing her mother in 2023. Randi has often discussed how tough it has been for her to move on.

Just a few months back, Patrick Mahomes’ maternal grandfather too had a health scare that shook her from head to toe. She keeps visiting her father and cherishes her moments with him as much as she can.

She is often seen tweeting about her visits to her father. “Headed to visit my dad. Priceless time and talks,” she wrote on X a day before the Bills vs Chiefs game.