‘I’m Sure Patriots Are Panicking’: NFL Analyst Weighs In on Stefon Diggs’ 2nd PR Nightmare in 7 Months

Stefon Diggs’ arrival in New England was supposed to bring stability, leadership, and a proven safety valve for Drake Maye, who was entering his first real championship window under Mike Vrabel. Make no mistake, the 32-year-old wideout has been a thorough professional on the field, with teammates and coaches raving about his leadership. Diggs, however, has not been able to provide the same stability off the field.

Advertisement

As the Patriots prepare for the most important stretch of their season, the playoffs, the wide receiver finds himself at the center of his second PR nightmare in just seven months. And this one carries far heavier consequences.

Yesterday, reports surfaced that Diggs is facing serious criminal charges stemming from an alleged physical altercation with his former private chef. According to the police report, the incident involves claims of strangulation and assault following a dispute over unpaid wages.

While Diggs’ legal team has categorically denied the allegations, framing the situation as a financial disagreement that escalated into a legal dispute, the timing remains problamatic. Mainly because this has turned out to be an unwanted distraction to a team entering the most challenging phase of their campaign.

That tension was at the heart of the discussion on the latest edition of Chris Simms Unbuttoned, where former NFL quarterback and analyst Chris Simms didn’t sugarcoat what this means internally.

“This is undoubtedly in the air inside that organization… There’s concern, and the Patriots are a top-notch organization. They don’t like this kind of publicity,” Simms said.

The analyst made it clear that while he’s reserving judgment on Diggs’ guilt or innocence, the optics alone are damaging. “I’ve been around the NFL a long time. He’s a superstar… He’s crossed over from football superstar into mainstream pop culture… and sometimes when you live in that world, you’re putting the pedal to the metal on everything,” Simms noted.

From a locker-room perspective, however, Simms believes players will pretty much act as if nothing happened and largely rally around Diggs. “They’ve been loving him in that locker room. He’s one of their leaders,” he said.

Diggs, for his part, has also been Maye’s most reliable receiver this season, posting 82 receptions, 970 yards, and four touchdowns. If the Patriots’ talisman is topping bookmakers’ odds for MVP this year, Diggs has played a major role in that rise.

But what do Patriots coaches and management think about the recent allegations? That is a different story.

“Coaches are thinking X’s and O’s… and yeah, they’re panicking a little,” Simms admitted. “Now you’re talking about relying on guys who aren’t in the trust tree. You don’t want to throw a rookie into a playoff situation and say, ‘Take Stefon Diggs’ role.’”

What makes this situation even worse is the fact that this isn’t Diggs’ first test of New England’s patience, either.

Back in May, just weeks after signing, he was caught in a viral yacht video involving an unidentified pink substance. No discipline followed, but it set an uncomfortable tone early in his Patriots tenure, one that lingered until his on-field production helped quiet the noise.

Now, with stakes far higher and legal ramifications looming, the distraction has returned at the worst possible moment because, at the end of the day, Simms summed it up bluntly: “It’s unfortunate for New England that they have to deal with this right now.”

As the Patriots chase a deep playoff run, the football questions remain solvable. The off-field uncertainty surrounding Diggs, however, is something no game plan can fully control. And that’s exactly why the concern inside Foxborough is real.