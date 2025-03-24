Randi Mahomes Reveals the Real Reason She Took Back Her Special Gift for Patrick Mahomes

In April 2023, Randi Mahomes shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. Her son, Patrick Mahomes, gifted her a beautiful pair of orange sneakers. It was a touching gesture from the Kansas City Chiefs superstar. But it wasn’t the first time their bond had been celebrated through meaningful gifts.

Advertisement

Back when Patrick was in college, Randi made a special effort to honor her son in a way that would capture his journey forever. Furthermore, she even made it a point to keep it safe for her son in the past 12 years.

On Sunday, Randi proudly showcased her most cherished gift to her fans on Instagram — a quilt crafted from the jerseys of every team Patrick played for until college.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randi Mahomes (@randimahomes)

The gift was indeed special and thoughtful. Yet, as much as the quilt symbolized Patrick’s achievements, Randi made sure to “take it back” after gifting it. Her reason?

“This is something I had made for Patrick when he was in college, and I gave it to him. Then I kind of took it back after he got home from college because I was scared he was gonna lose it,” Randi recalled, reflecting on those precious memories.

Interestingly, this isn’t an isolated incident. Randi, who runs a website called QB Producer that sells NFL-related merchandise, has always found joy in giving thoughtful gifts. When her father was unwell, he received a signed jersey from Patrick, a moment she lovingly shared on Instagram.

As she looked back at the jerseys woven into the quilt, Randi reminisced about Patrick’s time with the Junior League World Series and the Rangers. “Southwest is when they went to play in the Junior League World Series. Rangers, that was such a fun team with amazing coaches. I think we had every color of this uniform. Have Rangers here.”

Though the quilt remains with her for now, Randi knows its true home is with Patrick and his wife Brittany Mahomes. Thus, she even revealed whether she plans to return it one day.

“These are just a few of his teams that he played on because there was always another team. It’s just fun to have, and one day I’ll give it back to him — maybe,” the proud mom said with a warm smile.

Last year, Randi surprised some of the special people in her life with NFL-themed gifts. And the priceless reactions she received were a testament to the love and thought she puts into every gesture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randi Mahomes (@randimahomes)

As Patrick works to move past the disappointment of losing the Super Bowl, moments like these offer him a chance to reconnect with his roots. They also paint a beautiful picture of Randi — a mother whose love and support helped shape Patrick into not only one of the greatest quarterbacks in the NFL but also a man who values family.