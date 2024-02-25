An update from NFL Notifications stirred the pot by suggesting that the Cincinnati Bengals’ front office is enamored with Georgia Bulldogs tight end, Brock Bowers. The buzz is that they’re even contemplating a move up the draft board if Bowers starts to slide, aiming to pair him with star quarterback Joe Burrow.

Advertisement

Brock Bowers’ college career stats suggest that his tenure at Georgia was nothing short of historic, capturing two national championships, winning the John Mackey Award, and setting the school record for single-season receiving touchdowns. Bowers’ collegiate career was marked by explosive plays and consistent performance.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFLNotify/status/1761054612298371124?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Right from his first game, Bowers showed he was a force to be reckoned with. Against Clemson, he led the Bulldogs’ receiving efforts with six catches for 43 yards, contributing significantly to a tight 10-3 victory. The following game saw Bowers notch his first collegiate touchdown in a dominating win over UAB.

Not only did he catch his first two TDs in his second career bout, but he also stunned spectators with an 89-yard reception—the longest of his career in a 56-7 victory. A couple of weeks later, Bowers delivered yet another 100-yard performance, securing five catches for 101 yards and adding two more touchdowns to his season tally in a decisive 30-13 victory.

Perhaps one of his most notable performances came in the SEC Championship Game against Alabama. In this high-stakes showdown, Bowers made history by catching 10 passes, the most by a tight end in the history of the SEC Championship, amassing a career-high 139 yards and a touchdown.

According to a Sports Illustrated article, the Bengals hold the No. 18 pick in the upcoming draft, a position that typically wouldn’t align with landing a top-tier talent like Bowers without some maneuvering. However, NFL writer Daniel Jeremiah pointed out a key factor that might see Bowers slip down the board: the relative value of drafting a tight end high up.

“I’m already paying top of the market price for my rookie tight end,” Jeremiah noted. “I’m not really getting that rookie contract benefit.”

Advertisement

Many teams prioritize positions like wide receiver, offensive tackle, or cornerback due to the cost-effectiveness of rookie deals at those spots. Thus, there’s a big chance that Bowers will fall closer to Cincinnati’s reach, aligning with Jeremiah’s mock draft that lands Bowers with the Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals’ Salary Cap 2024

The Cincinnati Bengals are sitting on a surprisingly comfortable cushion of cap space going into the 2024 season, thanks to the NFL’s announcement of a whopping $255.4 million salary cap.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1761087687551865255?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This increase from 2023’s $224.8 million cap has provided the Bengals with more than $70 million in spending power after adjustments and rollovers, Yahoo reports. This financial flexibility became pivotal in retaining key players like Tee Higgins and potentially would be helpful in making strategic moves to bolster the roster through free agency and the draft.

The possibility of Brock Bowers joining Joe Burrow in Cincinnati is a tantalizing prospect that has captured the imagination of the Who Dey Nation and football analysts alike. Bowers’ exemplary college career and his fit within the Bengals’ offensive strategy make this potential pairing a “match made in heaven.”