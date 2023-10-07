‘Over-Justifying’ His $5,500,000 Salary, Deion Sanders Has Reportedly Caused a 892% Rise in Colorado Merch Sales, While Boosting Ticket Revenue by $14,000,000

Colorado Buffaloes became the center of college sports from the day Deion Sanders made his debut against TCU despite having an annual salary of $5,500,000. His unparalleled influence on students and the horizon of sports that the TV ratings skyrocketed to the point that they broke back-to-back viewership records. Not only that but as per TIME Magazine, Prime has reportedly impacted multiple aspects on and off the field for CU.

Coach Prime is one of the most celebrated sporting personalities to ever grace the gridiron. After accepting the Colorado job, his buzz has not only generated $14,000,000 more in ticket revenues compared to last year but his successful campaigns and virality factor have reportedly produced an 892 percent hike in merchandise sales. If this is not the Prime Effect then what is? But his impact is not only limited to this.

Deion Sanders Has Turned CU Into a Brand Many Want a Piece Of

Prime’s just six weeks into his first season as a coach in D1 college football but his hype does not seem to die down even after a 6-42 blowout loss to Oregon. Not only this, but Prime has broken multiple viewership records in just five games. And with this one can only imagine the authority and influence he commands over his fans and the numbers speak for it.

Colorado Buffaloes has witnessed a complete turnaround compared to their previous season when they were just bottom dwellers with a 1-11 record. However, with Prime in the picture, CU has not only increased ticket sale revenues by $14,000,000 or increased merchandise sales by 892 percent as mentioned above but also they have also put Colorado on the map of relevance.

Compared to 2022, CU has seen a 40 percent rise in out-of-state applications which is a huge deal in itself since students from other states pay $30,000 more in tuition fees annually. Furthermore, Prime’s marketing campaigns have led to a 42 percent increase in sponsorship revenue and a 7x spike in online mentions, as per Front Office Sports.

Coach Prime Makes His $5,500,000 Salary Look Like a Bargain

Deion Sanders signed a $29,500,000 five-year deal with Colorado at a time when CU did not even have the money to pay for it. However, their gamble turned out to be a steal deal in the next few months when they received almost $28 million in donations from the community in addition to the circus that followed with Deion Sanders’ success.

Just a few weeks into the season Colorado has more than recovered the $5.5 million that they are paying Coach Prime. And with six more weeks remaining in the season, CU is set to bag even more. That said, it will be interesting to see if the Buffs offer the NFL legend more money after the season keeping in mind the impact that he has had.