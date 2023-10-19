Despite Harrowing Loss to Stanford, Deion Sanders’ Next Opponent UCLA Caps Ticket Sales for Matchup at the Rose Bowl Stadium

Stanford Cardinal’s upset win over the Colorado Buffaloes continues to haunt the CU fans. Led by Deion Sanders, the team held their ground till the end of the second quarter, amassing a whopping 29-point lead. However, the Cardinal made a stellar comeback, showering the gridiron with a barrage of touchdowns. By the end of the fourth quarter, they evened the score and clinched the victory in double overtime with a field goal. This embarrassing loss hasn’t merely dented their hype as their next opponent, UCLA, sells out tickets for their upcoming matchup.

The UCLA Bruins are set to host the showdown against CU on their home turf at the Rose Bowl Stadium on 28th October. Colorado Buffaloes beat writer, Brian Howell, recently took to X (Twitter), highlighting the Prime Effect, as the Bruins sold out their arena with a remarkable surge in ticket sales.

Prime Effect Results In the Bruins Capping Ticket Sales

As per the report, the UCLA Bruins have capped their ticket sales at 67,066, marking the second-largest crowd for CU in the past five years. Additionally, it ranks as the third-highest ticket sales for a home game since 2016 for the team. This also marks the first sold-out arena for the team this season, underscoring Deion Sanders’ profound impact on the college football scene.

The recent weeks have not been kind to the Buffs, with a string of misfortunes starting with their encounter against the Oregon Ducks, where they managed just one touchdown in the entire game and even had their PAT blocked, resulting in a final score of 42-6. The losses continued, including a significant comeback by the Stanford Cardinals, who scored no points until the end of the second quarter in the previous week.

Currently, during their bye week, the Buffs are gearing up for a triumphant return in week 9. A recent video has surfaced, featuring the Colorado Godfather delivering a motivating speech before practice, offering a glimpse into the team’s resolute mentality.

Deion Sanders Shares His Two Cents On the Naysayers

In the latter part of the video, Coach Prime takes center stage in front of the entire roster, delivering a weighty and inspirational speech. He begins with, “I’m proud of ya’ll. Proud of what you accomplished thus far.”

He goes on to say, “We feel like we should be much better. We should be much further down the road. I know you do. I feel like that as well. But we know what the task is at hand. If we give up when we supposed to win. That means that they don’t think we going to win. So, let’s just take one and we’ll be right back where we need to be. Let’s flush that, put it behind us. We didn’t do what we were supposed to do. Now we got to do exceedingly abundantly above all that they think we gonna do.”

Sanders emphasized that their opponents won’t hand them the victory; they have to earn it. He further notes that the naysayers enjoy seeing them stumble, but the team’s goal is to defy expectations and dominate in their upcoming bout.