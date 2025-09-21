Furious Skip Bayless Claims “Kevin Stefanski Has No Use for Shedeur Sanders” Amid Browns’ Week 3 Battle

Shedeur Sanders, the rookie quarterback with sky-high expectations, was again sitting on the sidelines while the offense sputtered. And that sight was enough to send Skip Bayless into one of his trademark tirades on Undisputed.

Bayless spent several minutes lamenting Sanders’ decision to force his way out of Baltimore’s draft plans, suggesting that the former Colorado star could have rebuilt his image and credibility under Lamar Jackson’s wing.

“Baltimore, at least you learn from two of the best in being professional, being a pro. Show me Lamar. Show me Cooper Rush. Show me how to do it. Let me feel the tradition in Baltimore, let me teach me how to do this the right way,” Bayless said.

He added that a stint with the Ravens might have boosted Sanders’ trade value:

“Let me rehabilitate my image. Let me restore some credibility in Baltimore so that maybe at the trade deadline, some team will say, ‘Well, he’s been learning from Lamar … he’s restored his professionalism … maybe he’s worth a shot.’”

Instead, Bayless claimed, Sanders ended up in Cleveland, where injuries and roster chaos “threw him into the fire” too quickly during preseason games.

From there, Bayless turned his criticism toward head coach Kevin Stefanski, accusing him of undercutting Sanders just before the season began.

According to Bayless, Stefanski had no intention of making Sanders part of the Browns’ long-term plans. Instead, the Browns re-signed Bailey Zappe, a quarterback cut earlier in camp, a move Bayless called a deliberate slight.

“You’ll remember him from New England. Bailey Zappe. They did that to Shedeur Sanders. They went and signed Bailey Zappe because I promised you Kevin Stefanski, the notorious Kevin Stefanski … who did in Baker Mayfield … did in Shedeur with Bailey Zappe,” Bayless fumed.

Bayless went even further, claiming Stefanski idolizes Bill Belichick and therefore gave Zappe preferential treatment.

“Even though they had cut him … Stefanski idolizes Belichick. Stefanski’s thinking to himself, ‘If Belichick loved this kid, I should love this kid.’ … You just know Stefanski has no use for Shedeur Sanders. No use. That was an ownership move, a Jimmy Haslam special, just to get publicity.”

Bayless pointed to an ESPN Cleveland report that Sanders has been largely reduced to observer status, with practice reps now split between Joe Flacco, Dylon Gabriel, and Bailey Zappe. Over their last two meetings, Green Bay has totaled two wins against Cleveland. Cleveland has been outscored by 8 points in its last two tilts against Green Bay.

Ahead of the week 3 matchup between the two teams, oddsmakers have the Packers as strong favorites in their head-to-head matchups, with Green Bay favored by 7.5–9.5 points against Cleveland, indicating a clear advantage.