Josh Allen vs Patrick Mahomes: QB Comparison, Stats, Prediction for Chiefs vs Bills

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will take center stage tonight for the NFL Game of the Week. Ahead of the battle, here’s a breakdown of both quarterbacks.

If someone is asked to name the two most prolific young quarterbacks active in the league at the moment, chances are that he or she will name Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

The two star quarterbacks have been absolutely sensational in the past few years and are looked upon as the future greats of the game. So when these two giants will face each other on Sunday, one can expect a blockbuster encounter.

As far as the Chiefs are concerned, they have got off to an excellent start to the competition. With 4 wins in 5 games, they are looking well settled in almost all departments of the game.

On the other hand, things aren’t too different for the Allen-led Bills. Apart from a solitary loss against the Ravens, the Buffalo-based franchise has been sensational as well.

As far as early career success goes, few QBs have been as good as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. pic.twitter.com/3lZAcp39Zt — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 14, 2022

Also Read: ‘Hard to beat Tom Brady and the Refs in the same game’, Twitter Erupts Over Blatant Wrong Call In Favor of Ref’s Favorite Tom Brady

Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes Preview

After a magnificent win against the Buccaneers in their week 4 clash, the Chiefs were tested to their limits in their last game against the Raiders.

Mahomes blew the Bucs away with 3 touchdowns for 249 yards and improved his performance against the Las Vegas-based franchise in the previous clash. He returned with 4 TDs for 292 yards against the Raiders.

On the other hand, the Bills absolutely destroyed the Pittsburgh Steelers in their previous encounter. As far as Allen is concerned, he scored 4 TDs for 424 yards and one interception.

While the Chiefs came from behind to register a memorable victory against the Raiders, the Bills would be riding high on confidence as they didn’t allow the Steelers to do any sort of damage in their last game.

Is Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes the next Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning rivalry? RT if you agree via @kevinwildes pic.twitter.com/KnqpLsfGIi — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 12, 2022

As far as Mahomes vs Allen head to head record is concerned, Kansas City’s QB1 holds a massive advantage. Till now, the two stars have faced each other on four occasions. Out of those four games, three have gone in favor of the Chiefs.

Moreover, out of the three Chiefs victories, two came in playoffs. If we talk about arm strength, Allen holds a little advantage. However, Mahomes is a little bit quicker than Allen.

It would be fair to say that the two stars have varying playing styles. Still, there isn’t much to choose between the two QBs. With both the teams boasting a 4-1 record coming into the clash, the encounter is expected to be an absolute humdinger.

However, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Allen’s Bills will feel more confident coming into the clash as supposed to Mahomes’ Chiefs who just about managed to steal a victory in their last clash.

Also Read: Is Patrick Mahomes better than Tom Brady? Detailed breakdown of two of the best NFL QBs