Despite Having a $250 Million Fortune, Tom Brady’s ‘Cheap’ Christmas Gifts to Kids Earned Him the ‘Tightwad’ Title

NFL superstar Tom Brady is one of a kind. Instead of going after super-massive deals, he prioritized leading teams which were capable of lifting the Lombardi. As a result, the champion quarterback was able to end his career with 7 championship titles, which is more than any single franchise in the league history.

However, this doesn’t mean that he didn’t earn the big bucks. So much on-field success and so many title wins forced brands to offer him truckloads of cash. In addition to that, Tom also invested heavily in many organizations and even ended up starting his own clothing brand. However, despite all this, Tom apparently offered very simple gifts to his kids last Christmas which didn’t please a lot of fans.

Tom Brady didn’t opt for flashy Christmas gifts for his kids last year

Brady had a horrible 2022. Absolutely nothing went the GOAT’s way. His NFL season turned out to be a bleak affair, his FTX investment bombed big time, and his marriage of 13 years with Gisele Bundchen also came to an end. Moreover, people felt even more sorry for Tom when it was revealed that he’ll be spending Christmas in a hotel room away from his kids.

As Tom and Gisele had parted ways, the kids were celebrating Christmas last year with the Brazilian model. However, much to Tom’s delight, he eventually got to celebrate Christmas a few days later with his beloved children. While most of Tom’s admirers were delighted to see him back with his kids, some pointed that the star QB, despite having a mammoth $250 net worth, only gifted cheap socks to his children on Christmas.

Tom’s last year’s cheap Christmas gifts to his kids proves the QB a tightwad 😂 pic.twitter.com/zjcs5pysE6 — broady (@broadyboy101) April 9, 2023

Tom had shared a few photos of his kids in their brand new Christmas socks which gave the impression that that’s all they got on the big day, which eventually allowed fans to declare the QB a tightwad. Surely Brady must have given more to his kids, besides, even it was just socks, the gesture is what really matters.

Tom Brady is spending quality time with his children

While Brady had to spend a lot of time away from his kids during his over two decade long football career, he is surely trying to make things better after his final retirement. In recent times, Tom has been seen spending a lot of time with his children.

Right from having a gala time in the snow, to visiting art galleries together, Brady is trying to do the “dad stuff” he missed out on for several years. What’s even more heartening to see is that Tom and Gisele seem to be nailing the co-parenting thing quiet nicely.

@TomBrady spending quality time with his kids at the Miami Art festival#TomBrady pic.twitter.com/ZYV5LxIPNA — Deepesh Nair (@deepeshhere06) April 4, 2023

In fact, after their divorce, Gisele bought a mansion close to Tom’s residence in Florida. This makes a lot of sense as it allow the kids to spend less time traveling and more time with their two celeb parents.