“Handled The Honeymoon”: Jordan Mailata Gets Real on Eagles Extension Amid Italian Vacation With Wife

Philadelphia Eagles Left Tackle Jordan Mailata has one of the most inspiring stories in American football. An Australian native, Jordan was a rugby player in his childhood. Shockingly, he hadn’t played a single game of American football till the age of 20. Ever since he was picked as the 233rd overall pick in the draft by the Eagles, Jordan Mailata has been a consistently vital part of the Eagles’ offense.

Advertisement

So it’s not a surprise that the left tackle has bagged a much-deserved contract extension of three years at a massive $66 million sum. The contract guarantees a whopping $48 million and has a $20 million signing bonus as well. The contract extension announcement conference was held earlier today and the first question to Mailata was to spill the details of his this lucrative deal came about. Jordan’s answer, however, was shocking.

The left tackle honestly admitted that he had no idea because he was in Italy celebrating his honeymoon with his wife. He cheekily quipped that his agent looked after the deal while he handled the honeymoon.

Advertisement

“I don’t really know, I’ll be honest. I was just in Italy with my wife enjoying our honeymoon and then like last week got a text. So I just let my agent handle it and I handled the honeymoon.”

“It is an honor to be able to play at one club. I’ve always wanted to be a player that has played for one team and there are so few that get to do that. To be a part of history and be a part of the club and the culture that we are trying to continue to build is an honor. I am very grateful to the organization.”

Advertisement

All said and done, if there is one person who deserves a contract like this, it is definitely Jordan Mailata. The left tackle over the years has shown immense promise on the field and most importantly, he has always been grounded despite the success. Jordan Mailata’s Well-Deserved $66 Million Contract