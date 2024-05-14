Despite No Hefty Offers Back Then, Tyreek Hill Reflects on the Crazy Promise He Made to His Grandma; “Gonna be the Highest Paid”

Tyreek Hill’s incredible speed and catching skills have made him one of the most sought-after wide receivers today. A lot of organizations are constantly looking to add a WR like him to their arsenal. However, this wasn’t always the case as Hill recently appeared on a podcast hosted by Antonio Brown, where he discussed the offers he would get as a young athlete. The WR also used this platform to speak about his resolve and the vision he had for himself

Hill has officially become the first guest of CTESPN, hosted by Antonio Brown, where he spoke about his beginning as a footballer. Interestingly, Hill wasn’t recruited as an athlete right out of high school and instead had to take the junior college route. However, he always had hope, and while on the podcast even spoke about the promise he made to his grandmother, saying,

” I’m a big believer in faith you know we prayed a lot. And the one thing I told my grandmother when I left was like when I come back I’m going to be one of the best players in the NFL. I’m going to be the highest-paid in the NFL.”

Well, through sheer will and hard work, Hill did prove that he’s a man of his word. He has since become one of the best wide receivers in the league and kept his promise to his grandmother. Moreover, while speaking to Brown about his grandparents, Hill also spoke about the influence they’ve had on his life and how important a role they’ve played in raising him.

The influence of his grandparents on Tyreek Hill

As Hill spoke about junior college and his journey to the NFL, he also spoke about his upbringing. He mentioned that most of his childhood was spent in a small town countryside, with his grandparents. The wide receiver widely credited his success to them, saying,

“My grandparents,they did a good job of you know keeping me away from the bad side of it. And keeping me focused you know on football even though you know there are influences everywhere like you can’t avoid it as a high school star athlete.”

Hill made it quite evident that he was extremely grateful for the hard work his grandparents put in to ensure his success. Even though the WR was forced to go to a junior college, it was his grandparents’ efforts and hard work that encouraged him to push for the NFL. Now, Hill can rightfully say he has made them proud since he is currently considered to be one of the best WRs in the game.