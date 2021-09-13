“Despite what you just heard on TV, that is not Kelly Stafford”: Watch how the NBC broadcast mixed up Matthew Stafford’s wife with some other woman

During the Rams v/s Bears game on SNF, the broadcasters incorrectly identified QB Matthew Stafford’s wife and the internet was quick to catch it. Matthew Stafford was busy lighting it up on the field, but this was funny nevertheless.

The Rams traded for star QB Matthew Stafford this off-season. Things were no longer working out between HC Sean McVay and former first-overall pick Jared Goff, so they decided to part ways. Goff was sent to the Detroit Lions and Stafford found a new home in LA.

Rams trade Jared Goff + future draft picks to Lions for Matthew Stafford — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 18, 2021

The expectations for the Rams immediately went up when the trade was announced. Stafford is considered to be one of the best QB talents in the league and a significant upgrade over Goff. The Rams have been making moves, hoping to get to the top, for some years now. They hope that this is the one that finally does it.

Matthew Stafford had an excellent debut with the Rams

The Rams hosted the Chicago Bears, on SNF, in week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. This match was much anticipated in the NFL world since we would finally see Matt Stafford in a Rams jersey, and it surely was not a disappointment.

Stafford was excellent in the game. He went 20-for-26, throwing for 321 yards and 3 TD passes. Those are some great numbers that only the elite can put up. He received high praise from the fans and the media, and the Rams definitely seem to be on to something.

Matthew Stafford shined in his Rams debut 🤩 pic.twitter.com/zWjUQZDbmM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 13, 2021

NBC broadcasters mixed up Stafford’s wife with someone else

During the SNF game, against the Bears, the broadcast misidentified Matt Stafford’s wife, Kelly. They showed her name, in front of someone else, a friend, apparently. Yikes! However, they later owned up to it and showed the real Kelly Stafford on the screen when the game returned a couple of minutes later.

This… was not Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly. pic.twitter.com/yRAuR3G6NO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 13, 2021

NBC might have made a mistake, but it is up to Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay to prove that the Rams did not. The only way to do that is to deliver what the team has been promising for years now, the Super Bowl.

