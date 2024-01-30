Jared Goff Nickname: Lions QB’s Physicality Based Moniker Given by Hendon Hooker Is Downright Hilarious

Jared Goff capped off an incredible season with the Detroit Lions with one of his most impressive runs yet. He made history by ending a three-decade-long playoff win drought for the Silver Crush, despite falling short in the NFC Championship Game. He even entered the Elite group of 10 starting quarterbacks after successfully reaching the conference championship game with multiple franchises.

While Jared Goff’s contributions on the field this season were noteworthy, his teammate Hendon Hooker recently revealed a hilarious nickname for the 29-year-old QB based on his physique. Hendon acknowledged Jared’s commendable play before adding that he mocks his quarterback, on some occasions, with the nickname “Vanilla Vick,” per the NFL on CBS.

“Jared’s my guy! He’s a great teammate. A great guy off the field and he’s a baller, as you can see. He can sling it, very smart,” Hendon said. “Sometimes I give him a little joke about his athleticism. I call him Vanilla Vick.”

According to the Urban Dictionary, ‘Vanilla Vick’ is often referred to as a Caucasian quarterback who may or may not mirror his performance with former Falcons QB Michael Vick. So, it’s safe to say Hooker and Goff have been getting along very well. Moreover, Hendon Hooker reflected on his growth and bond with his QB teammate in the interview by acknowledging some remarkable learnings that were attributed to the team’s collective effort and commitment to sharpening his abilities.

Hendon was initially drafted as a potential successor to Jared. However, after Jared’s exceptional season, chances for Hendon could potentially be reset until the contract negotiations between their front office and his QB teammate take place. Although Hendon’s progress seems in line with the Detroit Lions’ strategic vision.

Jared Goff Expressed Desire To Be The Lions’ Long-term Quarterback

Goff has acted as a true game-changer for the Silver Crush this season. He led them to not one but two playoff victories, which was a historic feat for the franchise. Moreover, he scripted a 12-win season with the Lions on the back of his franchise-high completion percentage, passing yards, and touchdowns. If that isn’t enough, Jared even completed over 69.4 percent of his passes for 837 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions in the postseason.

There are certain doubts lingering about his future with the Lions because of the conversations he had with the front office before the season. There is no shortage of trade rumors, along with a few potential QB replacements. However, Goff has only conveyed contentment with the Silver Crush and expressed his desire to continue leading Detroit, while emphasizing that the final call would ultimately be up to the front office.

“I love Dan (Campbell), I love the coaches and all my teammates. Yeah, it would be great. But it’s not up to me,” Jared said. “I love this place, and we’ll see what happens as time goes on here. But yeah, I love this place, and love Dan and all the coaches love and all my teammates. It’s out of my hands, it’s up to my representatives and obviously the people upstairs (in the front office).”

The Detroit Lions would want to keep Jared Goff beyond 2024 after how he excelled this season and how long Dan Campbell has invested in developing the star quarterback. Although this could all turn sideways for Goff in the coming months, it’s also worth considering how Goff could ink a substantial contract, making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks.