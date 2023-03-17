“I’m Hurt” : Dak Prescott Holds Back Tears While Reflecting on Close Friend Ezekiel Elliott’s Release From Cowboys

Running back Ezekiel Elliott is no longer part of the Dallas Cowboys. Amidst the plethora of changes they’ve faced this season, this is perhaps the one that might affect fans and players the most. Especially the Cowboys’ signal-caller, Dak Prescott, who was drafted by the team in the same year as Elliott. Now, it is heartbreaking for him to know his career-long teammate and friend won’t take the field with him anymore.

Elliott’s release comes as a consequence of the Cowboys’ attempts at freeing up their cap space. This move frees at least $10 million for them in salary cap and could be very useful come Draft day. However, this has cost their QB a prolific and dependable running back and is effectively breaking up a phenomenal partnership that is rarely seen in the NFL.

Dak Prescott on the Cowboys releasing Ezekiel Elliott pic.twitter.com/W5q0EXhgGD — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 16, 2023

Dak Prescott is “hurt” after the Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott

Dak Prescott spoke to reporters about Elliott’s release, after an event for the Children’s Cancer Fund. He says, “It’s tough. A brother. Playing the game with a brother. Being able to start this NFL career and share so many memories and grow up as men. Grow up as men with this organization, really can’t imagine taking the field without him. It’s something I don’t know if it’s completely hit me yet.”

“Obviously, I’ve talked to him. I’m hurt. I’m sure he is. But more importantly for me just to be able to support him. I know he’s got more opportunities coming his way. Love that guy, proud of him, No. 1 supporter, and here for him no matter what,” he adds. Prescott and Elliott were the dream rookie duo in 2016 when they came together to lead the Cowboys to an NFC-best record of 13-3.

Elliott may just be entering a market that is at its harshest for running backs

Ezekiel Elliott has a long history that proves his toughness and consistency. However, it seems it might just have been a bad year to get released. There are very few teams looking for a running back of Elliott’s caliber, and those who might need it may not be willing to shell out a contract like his last one. There are many who think he might not even get a fraction of his previous $90 million deal.

Though, there are a few spots he could land at if he’s willing to compromise on the money. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have only just released their RB Leonard Fournette. The Los Angeles Chargers could also have a spot open up if their current RB manages to bag a trade. Other potential teams include the Falcons, the Bears, and the Bengals. Is there a future for Elliott in the league, or is this the end of the road?

