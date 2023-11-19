HomeSearch

Joe Burrow’s Injury Prompts Chiefs Fans to Shower Support Through the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund

Samnur Reza
|Published November 19, 2023

Joe Burrow is questionable to return with a wrist injury. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

During the Bengals‘ recent matchup against the Ravens, their star QB, Joe Burrow, sustained a season-ending injury with a torn ligament in his right wrist. The Bungles’ biggest conference rival fan base, the Chiefs Nation, was hit with the injury pretty hard, as Burrow won’t be able to lead his team to the AFC conference championship for the third consecutive year against the defending champs.

Fans took a classy way to show their love and support for the sidelined QB. The ‘Chiefs Kingdom Memes‘ fan page took to X (formerly Twitter) to promote the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund. They urged the fanbase to join hands and extend their support toward the charity.

The page requested fans to donate exactly $9, symbolizing Joe Burrow‘s jersey number. They also mentioned how the thrilling rivalry between the Chiefs and the Bengals has been nothing short of applaud-worthy, crediting Burrow, who took it to new heights. The post said,

Get well soon Joe Burrow!

This Hunger Relief Fund aims to make a difference in food security across South Ohio for decades to come. While urging the fans to take part in this initiative, the ‘meme’ page also did its part.

The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund Gets a Wave of Support From Fans

The post promoting Burrow’s charity has already sent a shockwave throughout the NFL world. It currently stands at 3.8k likes, 740 retweets, and 311 comments. The Chiefs Nation gathered in the comments, applauding the initiative and highlighting their donations.

The page itself donated $27 to the Relief Fund, representing Burrow’s previous 3-game winning streak against the Chiefs. They shared a receipt for their donation in the comments.

The ‘meme’ page also noted that this initiative was previously taken by a Bills fan page and requested no credit for the campaign. Several Chiefs fans took to the comments, highlighting that they did their part by donating $9 to the charity.

The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund took the spotlight back in 2019 after the star QB’s heartfelt Heisman Trophy speech about food insecurity. It gathered $350000 in contributions, which were later matched dollar-for-dollar by the foundation to reach a total of $700000. Athens, reportedly the most food-insecure area in Ohio, greatly benefited from this initiative.

