Did Deshaun Watson Date Mia Khalifa? Browns QB Hanging Out With The Adult Star Once Sparked Dating Rumors

Deshaun Watson’s dating life has been in focus since all the s*xual harassment cases were levied against him.

Deshaun Watson is one of the most controversial man in the world of the NFL. He started off career in the league with the Houston Texans back in 2017.

He led his college team to a National Championship in 2016, so it was evident that he will attract a lot of takers as soon as he decided to step foot in the NFL.

While Deshaun was raising eyebrows with his performances, he was also making headlines for his off field actions. The same year he was drafted by the Texans, a video of him had gone viral on Twitter.

Has Deshaun Watson Dated Mia Khalifa?

In the video, Deshaun was seen playing indoor basketball with adult star Mia Khalifa. He was seen blocking Khalifa’s dunk attempt in the viral clip. As one can expect, the video attracted a lot of reactions and sparked off dating rumors.

Actually, Mia had wished Deshaun a very happy birthday on Twitter and along with the message, she had shared the video clip which started making rounds on social media.

I guess Deshaun Watson is hanging out with Mia Khalifa now. pic.twitter.com/aNhdsWSm8h — ESPN 97.5 Houston (@espn975) September 14, 2017

Responding to the dating rumors, Mia Khalifa had then told TMZ that the two live close to each other and were only hanging out to have a home cooked meal.

When Will Deshaun Watson Be Back?

Lately, Deahaun has made the news for all the wrong reasons. Not long ago, a plethora of sexual harassment cases were levied against him and innumerable fans wanted him out of the league. However, he was only suspended for 6 games at first.

When fans outraged, the suspension was finalized for 11 games and a $5 million fine was also imposed. Many wanted a stricter punishment and have reprimanded the league for not taking the subject as seriously as it should.

On the other hand, a number of Browns fans have openly expressed their support for Deshaun and can’t wait to see him back in action. Reportedly, Watson will be allowed to practice from November 14 with the Browns.

Moreover, he will get to play his first game of the season in Week 13 against his former franchise, the Houston Texans. Without a doubt, Watson would be ready to receive a rather “warm” welcome from the opposition fans.

It will be interesting to see how he performs after all that has transpired in the last few months.

