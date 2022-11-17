Amidst S*xual Misconduct Lawsuit, Deshaun Watson Buys $5.4 Million Estate In Hunting Valley

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Deshaun Watson, center, Jacoby Brissett, left, and Josh Rosen, right, share a laugh before an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. Brownspre 1

Deshaun Watson, this one name has been in the news on a constant basis for quite a while now and although athletes love publicity, the reasons for which Watson has made the headlines haven’t really added positively to his image.

Watson, who was able to guide the Houston Texans to back to back divisional titles early on in his career, was roped in by the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2022 season.

Despite the fact that Watson was facing a number of S*xual harassment lawsuits, the Browns decided to offer him a mammoth $230 million deal. As expected, a lot of people were not pleased with the deal.

Watson was handed a 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine by the NFL after they saw that the outrage against him was growing day by day.

Still, a lot of fans are unhappy with the fact that Watson is already set to play his first game this season. He will be open to feature in the December 4 game against the Houston Texans.

Deshaun Watson buys 17,000 sq. feet estate outside of Cleveland

Moreover, Watson has already started practicing with his squad to get back in the groove. Just before he was set to return for practice, another woman came out and field a lawsuit against Watson.

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson has purchased a $5.4 million estate in Hunting Valley, OH. ▪️ 17,250 sq. ft, 5 BR, 6.5 BA

▪️ Theater, bar

▪️ Volleyball court

▪️ Carriage house

Amidst all this, Watson, who was showered with cash by the Browns, has bought a massive $5.4 million estate in Hunting Valley. Built in 2006 and revamped in 2021, the massive estate spreads across 17,000 sq. feet .

Moreover, the estate contains a gourmet kitchen, a gigantic fitness center, a spacious gaming room, a tennis court, a volleyball court, a cigar room, a media room and a plethora of other top class facilities.

Indeed, Watson is not shying away from showing the world how rich he is after signing the $230 million deal with the Browns. This will definitely not please the people who are already grossed out with the fact that despite all the cases, Deshaun is living the life many can only dream about.

