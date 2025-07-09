“Looks Like You Got Cooked”: NFL Fans React as Chad Johnson Says He ‘Locked Down’ Tyreek Hill at His Wideout Workshop

Chad Johnson was known for his electric footwork back in the day. That elite skill allowed him to always be open with yards of space between him and the defender. In fact, some of his former coaches claim he never ran his called route, but he was still open constantly because he could create separation.

Now, it seems like Johnson is trying to give back and teach his elite footwork to the current generation of wide receivers with his new camp.

That’s right, Johnson is hosting the first-ever “Wideout Workshop” camp over the next few days. Yesterday, day one wrapped up, and the names spotted at the workout were staggering. Players like Tyreek Hill, Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase, Jerry Jeudy, and many more checked in. It was an upper-echelon group.

Hill even took to X to post a photo of Johnson guarding him at the line of scrimmage during the workout.

In response, Johnson retweeted Hill’s post with a lock emoji, suggesting he had him locked down defensively.

But the fans weren’t fooled. Based on Johnson’s age and what he was wearing, they could tell he didn’t have Hill locked down. He also looked visibly a step behind the Cheetah in the photo.

“Looks like you got cooked,” one fan wrote.

“Ocho he already gone, turn around!” another joked.

“I can tell by this photo how it went. Where ya looking at Ocho?” someone else questioned.

Looks like you got cooked — ipayne (@ipayne18) July 9, 2025

Yet, there was one fan who was on Johnson’s side. They suggested he should’ve been a two-way player back in the day.

“Should played you both ways back in the day champ,” they wrote.

All in all, it was a funny comment section that absolutely cooked the former Bengals receiver. By the end of the day, he got cooked on the field and off it. Only Ochocinco could pull off that feat.

Jokes aside, it’s great to see Johnson hosting the workout. The goal is to get some of the top receivers prepared for the season. It’ll be interesting to see if he continues the camp after this year, but so far, the response from players has been great.

Lastly, one name in attendance to keep an eye on, who’s still relatively unknown, is undrafted rookie Xavier Restrepo. The Titans signed him immediately after the draft, as he was one of Cam Ward’s top receiving options at Miami.

So far, he’s impressed the coaches and could win the slot role come the regular season. His attendance alongside some of the top receivers in the game shows his work ethic and commitment to being great. It’s awesome to see that Johnson invited him.