“Did I Have 10 Bud Lights With George Kittle Last Night? Yes, I Did”: Peyton Manning Shares His Plan to Save Pro Bowl Coaching Job

Since the NFL switched to skill-based challenges in the Pro Bowl in 2023, Eli and Peyton Manning were named coaches for the NFC and AFC, respectively. However, Peyton’s younger brother has gotten the better of him the past two seasons, and this year again, the NFC is leading, 14-7, putting Peyton’s job in jeopardy. Eli has even teased Peyton about his chances of a “three-peat,” so it only made sense for Peyton to devise a terrific plan, and stop his brother from having the last laugh.

The former Broncos quarterback revealed on The Pat McAfee Show that he is actually desperate to beat his brother this year in the Pro Bowl.

“Would I like to beat Eli in this Pro Bowl? Very much so. He’s 2-10, he’s talking about a three-peat. That’s annoying, it’s offensive. And, I’m afraid if we don’t win, they’re gonna fire me and I won’t get to come back.”

As a result, Peyton has ditched his old strategies that never worked and embraced some unconventional, fun ones ahead of Sunday’s main event. He told McAfee that after the AFC took a beating on Thursday, he joined 49ers TE George Kittle for a few Bud Lights—one too many, apparently. It’s unclear why he teamed up with a rival NFC Pro Bowler, but Peyton is confident it could be just what his conference needs to gain the edge.

“Did I have 10 Bud Lights with George Kittle last night? Yes, I did (McAfee and crew laughs). But I’m still studying film and putting together a solid game plan. I think the last two years of going to bed early, drawing up plays, and watching film? That’s out the window. Bud Lights with Kittle? That’s my winning edge this year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL on ESPN (@espnnfl)

You know Sunday’s event will be fun now that Peyton is fully geared up and fired up. The Pro Bowl games are being held in Orlando (for the sixth time), with both conferences packed with talent. So far, Lions QB Jared Goff has been the one to catch the most attention, outshining AFC and Bengals QB Joe Burrow. Another NFC player, Justin Jefferson, helped Eli gain a point, although AFC’s Ja’Marr Chase also put up a strong performance.

Jets DT Quinnen Williams became the first AFC player to put up a point for his conference, but the NFC squad quickly responded in the ‘Newlywed Game’ knock-off, relay races, and the second round of Dodgeball. The AFC team won the first round but is currently trailing by 7 points at 14-7.

That said, the tournament is far from over. The best of the best will face off in a 7-on-7 flag football game for the main event, with the total points scored added to their current tally. All the AFC has to do is score 8 or more points than their opponent this Sunday and they will take home the victory. And Peyton wouldn’t have it any other way.

The main event will take place at Camping World Stadium, but if you can’t attend, an NFL+ subscription will give you access. Just tune in at 3 p.m. ET.