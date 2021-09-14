“Did Marlon Humphrey drop the interception to celebrate?”: NFL fans troll Ravens CB for missing easy turnover opportunity

Marlon Humphrey is one of the best cornerbacks in the league, and he nearly came up with a huge play against the Las Vegas Raiders on MNF.

The Ravens and Raiders are playing the first Monday Night Football game of the 2021-22 season, and it’ll look to be an interesting game. The Ravens made the playoffs last year, and they’ll be looking to make it farther than last year after a disappointing loss in the divisional round.

The Raiders looked like they would be playing in the postseason, but after a late season collapse, they barely missed out and while look to make it back this year. A week one upset would do wonders for that goal. So far things haven’t started great as they trail Baltimore 14-7, but there’s a lot of football left to be played.

Lamar Jackson is just different. pic.twitter.com/Bjl9YrSWaB — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 14, 2021

Marlon Humphrey Drops Easy Interception Without Realizing It

The Ravens are in a good position right now, but they could have been even better off. Their star cornerback, Marlon Humphrey, nearly came up with a huge interception that could have helped the Ravens gain an even bigger lead. The funny thing is, Humphrey didn’t even realize he had the interception in his hands.

Marlon Humphrey with the coverage on Darren Waller pic.twitter.com/tEVwxJ9DH7 — Alex. (@dubs4o8) September 14, 2021

It looks like Humphrey had started to celebrate a pass breakup, thinking the ball had hit the ground resulting in an incompletion. NFL fans couldn’t help but laugh at the play afterwards, and after the game, Marlon Humphrey probably will be too.

Did Humphrey drop the INT to celebrate? — Alvaro Sierra (@IngSierra) September 14, 2021

Humphrey will be a key member of this Baltimore defense, signing a massive five-year $97.5 million deal with $66 million gauranteed over the summer. Hopefully, he’ll be able to make up for his gaffe by coming up with another takeaway later in the game.

