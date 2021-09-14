NFL

“Did Marlon Humphrey drop the interception to celebrate?”: NFL fans troll Ravens CB for missing easy turnover opportunity

Marlon Humphrey
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"Russell Westbrook, we should all have been playing y'all in 2016": Richard Jefferson explains what new Lakers star has to get right in order for LeBron James and co to win 2022 NBA title
Next Article
“Damn, the Warriors are an underdog franchise, this s**t feels good”: Kevin Durant reveals his reasoning behind joining forces with Stephen Curry in Golden State
Latest Posts