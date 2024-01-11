“Aaron Rodgers Called me a P*do, No Aaron Rodgers Didn’t”: Jason Whitlock Accuses Jimmy Kimmel of Playing Victim to Push the Jets QB Down

Aaron Rodgers, after much criticism from the media, has finally found support from the famous podcaster Jason Whitlock. While addressing the whole Rodgers-Kimmel feud Whitlock made his stance clear, suggesting comedian Jimmy Kimmel might be overreacting to the unfolding drama.

Jason Whitlock on his show “Fearless” highlighted how Kimmel instead of addressing the real issue, “cleverly” presented himself as a victim, even though Jets QB Aaron Rodgers never directly called him a “p*dophile.”

Jimmy Kimmel’s favor by the top media personalities seems likely as his name did not appear on the recently released Epstein list, leading to heavy criticism of Rodgers’ claims. However, Whitlock argues Kimmel used media figures to control the narrative, thus shifting the focus away from the original concern. Whitlock on his show stated,

“Jimmy Kimmel has cleverly done with all these installed, highly trained, highly controlled plants. Do they move the conversation that they want you to have this conversation that says Aaron Rodgers called me a p*do? No, Aaron Rodgers didn’t do that. But that makes you a victim that draws everybody to your side.”

According to Whitlock, the late-night talk show host used the most common media strategy, where individuals distort conversations to create diversions and play the victim. Whitlock used an example to highlight Aaron Rodgers‘ correctness in raising crucial points about the COVID-19 vaccine. However, according to him, critics swiftly manipulated the narrative which led to a famous controversy that resurfaces whenever questions about Rodgers’ beliefs arise.

Moreover, he did not shy away from bringing in the popular media figure Stephen A. Smith’s name to the discussion while claiming him to have used a similar diversionary tactic throughout his media career.

Stephen A. Smith Lays Into Jason Whitlock

Jason Whitlock openly criticized Stephen A. Smith‘s book, “Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes,” accusing him of not being entirely honest in his memoir. Whitlock pointed out that when people criticized Smith for his dishonesty, he cleverly changed the conversation by playing the victim that someone accused him of not writing the book.

However, Smith didn’t take kindly to Whitlock’s criticism and answered back by stating, “I mean it from my soul when I say this is the worst human being I’ve ever known.” He went further to use harsh language, referring to Whitlock as a “piece of sh*t” and picturing him having a funeral without “pallbearers.”

Moreover, throughout the episode, Smith repeatedly called Whitlock a “fat bastard” and suggested that Whitlock’s criticism were fueled by jealousy towards Smith’s achievements.

The latest Stephen A. Smith Show episode, lasting 40 minutes, mainly revolved around Whitlock’s claims in his memoir, sparking another feud in the NFL world. With the current NFL season coming to a close, these conflicts seem to be becoming more frequent, giving another edge to the fraught season.