“Let’s Go Baby”: Travis Kelce Puts All Retirement Rumors to Rest

After months of rumors and speculation surrounding the future of Travis Kelce and whether or not the star tight end would even want to return to the National Football League following his marrying of pop music sensation, Taylor Swift, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that they had come to terms with Kelce on a one-year deal. That alone proved to be more than enough to excite both the front office and the fan base of the Chiefs, but following their latest announcement, it’s now abundantly clear that Kelce isn’t planning on leaving anytime soon.

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The franchise confirmed on Monday afternoon that they are now signing the 36-year-old veteran to a three-year, $54.7-million contract extension, and according to the man himself, Kelce is as excited as ever to continue his career with his first and only franchise. “Chiefs Kingdom, let’s go baby,” he exclaimed in his latest upload to social media following his contract signing.

“I’m excited for 2026 and just excited to put on a Chiefs’ uniform in front of you guys again. Let’s get Arrow Head rocking, baby. We’ll see you guys in a few months,” Kelce added before signing off and turning his attention back towards his upcoming wedding, which is now less than two months away.

The Chiefs’ signing has been met with mixed reviews. On one hand, many believe that Kelce’s veteran presence is still essential to the team, and that it could prove to be particularly handy throughout the early parts of the season should Patrick Mahomes need a bit more time to recover from his ACL and LCL tears.

On other hand, you have a series of lackluster performances from Kelce dating all the way back to Kansas City’s historically lopsided loss at Super Bowl LIX. The star tight end was consistently the last player to come out of his stance that day, and that trend has appeared more often than not ever since.

Kelce’s 851 receiving yards from 2025 marks the second-lowest regular season total of his career, while his 2024 regular season total of 823 receiving yards continues to be his lowest. In other words, the sentiment surrounding Kelce isn’t matching the production.

He’s a seemingly irreplaceable part of the Chiefs’ offense, but it’s also clear that they’ll have to say goodbye to him sooner than later. This may be a feel good contract that allows Kelce to play for as long as he would like to, but it also fails to move the needle in terms of Kansas City’s Super Bowl odds, highlighting the fact that while he still may be a reliable target in the red zone, Kelce’s days of being the number one option are essentially over.