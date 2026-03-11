Travis Kelce Says He Knew ‘Midway Last Season’ He Would Return, Explains Announcement Delay

Earlier this week, Travis Kelce officially confirmed that he will return for the 2026 NFL season, ending months of speculation about his future in Kansas City. The veteran tight end agreed to a one-year contract worth $12 million with the Chiefs, with the deal potentially reaching $15 million, ensuring that he will suit up for his 14th NFL season.

Considering Kelce is now 36 years old, the comeback decision has naturally sparked plenty of questions about whether the All-Pro tight end was ready to walk away from the game, especially given a visible decline in his performance over the last two years. Well, according to Kelce himself, the answer is a firm no.

In the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, the Chiefs star revealed that he had already made up his mind about returning last year, even though the public announcement came months later. When his brother Jason Kelce asked when he knew for certain that he would continue playing, Travis responded plainly: “About midway through the season.”

That admission immediately raised the obvious follow-up question from Jason. “So what were you waiting on then?” he asked.

In response, Travis explained that the delay was intentional. Rather than making an emotional decision right after the season ended, he wanted to follow the advice he had previously received from his older brother.

“You know, I think I was taking Jason Kelce’s advice… I was taking the advice to take a step back, because you gotta let the emotions clear, and you gotta have a clear head,” Travis said.

The Chiefs star admitted he had made emotional decisions before and found out the hard way they led to regrets. “I’ve made decisions based on emotions, and they haven’t always played out the right way,” he admitted.

That reflection came after what Kelce described as a frustrating ending to the 2025 season, which saw the Chiefs get eliminated from the playoffs almost ‘midway through the season.’

“Of course I want to come back… Of course, I don’t want to end my career not making the playoffs, and not having one of the best years… Definitely having a down year… I fu*king hated the way that shit ended last year,” he said.

Travis went on to admit that his pursuit of a better season needed to be backed by both his body and mind. So, he chose to evaluate both his physical condition and his motivation for continuing.

“What’s my desire? What’s my body feel like? How did I feel going into this year versus coming out of this year?” Kelce explained. And even after giving himself time to reflect, the answer remained the same: “It still felt like I was hungry enough to get back at it.”

Hearing his younger brother’s response, Jason wondered if the Chiefs’ offseason developments were another factor that made the idea of a return even more appealing for Travis. KC has added several key pieces during free agency this time, including Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, while also bringing back offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, one of Kelce’s longtime favorite coaches.

Still, Travis insisted that he intentionally tried to separate those roster moves from his personal decision. “I wanted to take a step back from all of that, because that adds to the emotion of wanting to play again,” he said.

Ultimately, after weighing his body, his mindset, and his love for the game, the conclusion was obvious. Travis Kelce isn’t done yet, at least for one more season.