Did Tom Brady Ever Play Basketball? Does He Own an NBA Team?

Tom Brady is undeniably one of the greatest athletes of all time. With his spectacular performances, the seven-time Super Bowl winner over his storied 23-year-long career made the NFL a global phenomenon. To put things into perspective, when Brady made his debut, the NFL was on an 8-year broadcasting deal for $17.6 billion. By the time TB12 retired, the NFL was at a $110 billion, 11-year broadcasting deal. Safe to say, Brady has been the face of the NFL. However, despite being synonymous with football, Brady has also tried his hand at sports like Basketball and Baseball.

Before joining the University of Michigan in 1995, Brady studied at Junípero Serra High School in San Mateo. As it turns out, the football GOAT loved playing basketball and baseball in school, along with football. While initially struggling on the basketball court, Brady aged like a fine wine and enhanced his dunking prowess. A video posted by Brady himself is perfect proof of that, where he can be seen sinking 3-pointers with his son. Take a look:

Brady, however, was brilliant in baseball in childhood. He was a left-handed batting catcher with power and was so good at it that he was eventually signed by the Montreal Expos in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB Draft. Ironically, this was a time when he was just establishing himself as the starting QB of his school team. After being drafted, the Expos were astounded by his talent. The Montreal-based team thought they had stuck gold, with GM Kevin Malone going so far as to say that Brady was “one of the greatest catchers ever”.

Despite being so good at baseball, his heart remained with football. Hence, he did not continue with the Expos and instead joined the Michigan Wolverines and focused on his football career. This decision eventually paid him massive dividends in his career that helped him with enough money to become a minority owner in the WNBA.

Tom Brady Owns A Minority Stake In Las Vegas Aces

Last year, on February 1st, the NFL world reeled in shock and grief when Tom Brady announced his retirement for good. After hanging up their cleats, many athletes today tend to go the business route to keep accumulating wealth and find a new challenge. TB12 also did the same with the Las Vegas Aces. On March 23rd, 2023, Tom Brady announced that he was acquiring a minority ownership in the WNBA Champions.

Over the years, Brady has been spotted attending Aces’ games. Couple that with the fact that Brady has supported and enjoyed women’s sports since childhood, TB12’s investment in the Aces became a very meaningful acquisition for the GOAT.

“I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization,” Brady said in his statement. “My love for women’s sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters’ games — they were by far the best athletes in our house! We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me.”

Brady’s winning DNA immediately rubbed off after the acquisition, as the Aces ended up winning the WNBA championship last year. While Brady’s investment extent is unknown, the Aces, as of October 2023, are valued at $14 million.