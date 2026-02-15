Did Tom Brady Spend His Valentine’s Day With Alix Earle?

48-year-old Tom Brady has been at the center of a romance buzz over the past few weeks, involving a 24-year-old TikToker and influencer Alix Earle. The unlikely pair was first spotted together at a New Year’s Eve party and later seen getting cozy again during Super Bowl weekend in Santa Clara, California.

In fact, a source told People that the two are “hooking up,” although it may not be anything serious. Still, did Brady and Earle end up spending Valentine’s Day together? It is the most romantic day of the year, after all, casual or not.

As it turns out, Brady appeared to keep the focus on his three kids instead. Taking to Instagram, he shared photos from a recent skiing trip to Switzerland with Benjamin and Vivian, while Jack did not join them. Brady even wrote a sweet message for all three, keeping the holiday all about his “forever valentines.”

“Jack, Benny and Vivi…My forever valentines! Love you three so much and the awesome adventures we get to share together. From the court to the slopes to everywhere in between, you make all my days brighter! … Loving these Swiss slopes! Just missing you Jack!” Brady penned with three heart emojis.

Earle appeared to keep things family-focused as well for the 14th of Feb.

She was surprised by her youngest sibling, Thomas, with a wholesome Valentine’s Day card that read, “Have a JAW-Some Valentine’s Day,” along with a Lego-made shark. In a video she shared on Instagram, Earle looked genuinely touched in the video and repeatedly said she did not need anyone else for the day besides her brother.

Fans, however, have not missed a beat. They have flooded both Brady and Earle’s comment sections, dropping Brady GIFs under her posts and filling the former NFL QB’s page with questions like, “Where the Alix Earle post at?”

For now, there has been no confirmation from either Earle or Brady about how serious their relationship actually is. That falls in line with how the former New England Patriot has handled his dating life in recent years.

He has been divorced since 2022 from Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen. Since then, there have been one too many headlines about Brady supposedly dating, from Kim Kardashian to Irina Shayk and others. So it will be interesting to see whether this rumored fling with Earle develops into something more serious.