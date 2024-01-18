Two Days After Tom Brady & Irina Shayk’s Dinner Date, Gisele Bundchen Gets Honest on How She Deals With the Noise Outside: “It’s Really Their Business”

After initially getting spotted together last summer, Tom Brady and Irina Shayk made quite a few headlines with a hashtag that’s all too familiar — lovebirds. After a few times getting spotted by the paparazzi, reports surfaced that the connection had fizzled out, until earlier this week. Rumors of rekindled romance once again spread the internet on Monday, when Shayk and Brady were spotted grabbing dinner together. Interestingly, two days after this interaction, Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, dished her honest thoughts on how she deals with public scrutiny.

If there’s one person who knows the public scrutiny of being married to one of the biggest football stars, it’s Gisele. Season after season, the Brazilian supermodel was made a target by fans and even Brady’s former teammate, Antonio Brown. It has only gotten worse since she split with Brady last year after their 13 years of marriage.

During her recent chat with Harpers Bazar, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel spoke about her goals to impart valuable lessons to her kids to equip them with the ability to navigate the world on their own. However, there are now certain challenges as the kids, Benjamin and Vivian, share two different homes — Brady’s and hers.

However, she’s dedicated to dealing with these hurdles with grace, even in the face of public scrutiny of her private life. She expressed in the interview,

“I can’t really worry about what other people say about me because what they say about me is none of my business. It’s really their business that they’re trying to project onto me,” followed by. “If I’m going to be affected by that, I’m never going to live my truth.”

Gisele’s interview comes only two days after her ex-husband, Brady, was spotted with his rumored fling, Irina. Brady has remained silent about his current relationship with Gisele since the split in 2022, but his public display of affection seems to suggest that he’s all too moved on.

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Cozied Up on a Dinner Date

The ex-Patriots player and the Russian supermodel were recently spotted at a fancy shmancy place, Brasserie Fouquet’s New York, according to TMZ. They spent about two hours there, and apparently, Brady had a $30 burger.

Brady and Irina weren’t as cozy as the time they were spotted outside the former’s bachelor pad in LA, but a subtle sense of warmth was still there. Before leaving, Brady was the one to pick up the tab, which holds a certain level of admiration. However, this single interaction doesn’t prove that they are back at it again.

It’s also worth mentioning that Brady visited Gisele last month, mere hours before her morning event in sunny Miami, as per DailyMail. He arrived on Thursday, as per the outlet, a few hours before his son Benjamin’s 14th birthday. So, it’s safe to say, the former NFL star was only fulfilling his parental duties.

Despite their split, both Brady and Gisele have proved to be remarkable parents. While Gisele took her kids to Brazil last year to spend quality time with the family, Brady took them to Disneyland in Paris.