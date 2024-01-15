“Love You Forever”: JJ McCarthy’s Girlfriend Katya Kuropas Gets Emotional as Michigan QB Drops Heartfelt Note Upon Draft Declaration

Michigan’s star QB, JJ McCarthy, declared for the 2024 NFL Draft on Sunday with a heartfelt social media post. Following an undefeated season and a national championship title last Monday, he’s now a top choice for NFL teams seeking a talented young quarterback. At the heart of his success story, is also his girlfriend Katya Kuropas, who is a beacon of strength and support for the star QB. Their touching messages tugged at the heart of fans, as McCarthy closed the chapter of his college career.

In a post titled “9 Deep Breaths…” McCarthy expressed gratitude and love for his teammates, coaches, and Ann Arbor. Acknowledging the difficulty of the decision and to move ahead with careful consideration he consulted with his family, Coach Jim Harbaugh, and other respected figures in and out of football. In his post, he also made a special shout-out to his girlfriend, Katya Kuropas.

The college star QB’s girlfriend, Katya Kuropas shared his NFL Draft declaration post on Instagram stories, expressing a mix of emotions. She described the current moment as their best time of their lives realizing the bittersweet feeling of saying goodbye to this phase while showing excitement for the upcoming journey. While conveying genuine support and pride, she emphasized that McCarthy deserves every positive experience that lies ahead. She wrote,

“Best time of our lives…sad to see it go but excited for the next journey. You deserve everything that comes your way. I am beyond proud of you. I love you forever”

While the Michigan QB declared his wish to play in the NFL, he also announced his profound love and commitment to his partner Katya. The 20-year-old QB in his most recent Instagram post had a touching message to his girlfriend showcasing the support system she has been in her life. McCarthy wrote,

“To my love, Katya…you are my soulmate, best friend, and my rock. I am so blessed to be your partner now and forever. I am so excited to continue our journey together.”

McCarthy and Katya have been dating around for 5 years now. The two are high school sweethearts and fell for each other when they studied together at Nazaret Academy in Illinois. McCarthy was a top-rated QB in his junior and senior years of high school and went on to commit to Michigan in 2019, three years before earning the starting position for the Michigan Wolverines.

A Double Celebration for Michigan QB

According to US Magazine, when he first got his starting role at Michigan in 2022, a year after playing behind QB Cade McNamara, he celebrated four years with Katya Kuropas. Now as the young quarterback has won the Championship title and completed five years together they plan to move one step ahead.

In some exciting news, Larry Lage from the Associated Press shared that the Michigan QB got engaged to his longtime partner, Katya, on the same day he declared for the 2024 NFL draft. It’s been a fantastic start to the New Year for the quarterback, winning not just one but two rings within the first two weeks of the year.

JJ McCarthy played a key role in the Wolverines’ big 34-13 win against Washington, securing the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday. Wrapping up his impressive three-year season, he recorded 6226 yards, 49 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 40 games. Now, everyone’s curious about what’s next for this talented young QB.