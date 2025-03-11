mobile app bar

Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Reveals Why He Isn’t Unretiring in 2025: “I Couldn’t Overthrow My Son”

Ayush Juneja
Published

Pittsburgh Steelers former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in attendance as the Steelers host the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium.

Pittsburgh Steelers former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in attendance as the Steelers host the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium. Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Steelers are trying to build something special in the offense next season. To improve their pass game, they recently added star receiver DK Metcalf to the ranks. The idea of throwing the ball to Metcalf and George Pickens can be tempting for any quarterback, even the retired ones. Ben Roethlisberger joked about coming back from retirement briefly when he heard about the signing of former Seahawks wideout. But is it a real possibility?

Well, Big Ben dismissed the idea of coming back during his appearance on the latest episode of the Pat McAfee Show. Pat tried to gauge his interest in taking the QB1 spot in Pittsburgh yet again, signaling and asking whether he could still sling the ball. Well, the two-time Super Bowl winner admitted that he can’t do it anymore.

Ben stated that while throwing the ball around the backyard with his two boys, he couldn’t even overthrow his older son, who is still 12 years old. He argued that it was not his arm or shoulder but his lower body. He can’t drop back in the pocket and pass the ball. Roethlisberger believes he wouldn’t be able to avoid contact.

“I actually was thinking about it. I put both my boys in 14 jerseys in the backyard and I couldn’t overthrow my one son. So I think I’m out, unfortunately. I don’t think I got it.”

Big Ben has been married to Ashley since 2011, and together, they share three children—two sons and a daughter. Their eldest, Benjamin Roethlisberger Jr., is 12, while their younger son, Bodie, is eight. Fans have often seen the Roethlisberger boys tossing the football around in Steelers jerseys. In one memorable moment, they even poked fun at their dad when he showed up wearing a full Steelers uniform, complete with a helmet and cleats.

With Ben Roethlisberger’s possible return out of the picture, the question remains: Who will take over as QB1 in Pittsburgh? The Steelers have been linked to several quarterbacks in free agency. Aaron Rodgers’ name has been thrown around quite a few times, while Sam Darnold was also in contention before signing with the Seahawks. There’s also speculation about a potential return for Russell Wilson.

But who is Big Ben backing to take the job? With so many weapons on the outside, he sees both Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson as worthy contenders. However, he’s throwing his support behind Russ, believing he still can launch his signature deep “moonballs.”

Ultimately, the decision rests with the Steelers and Mike Tomlin. And by the looks of it, Rodgers could very well be the next QB in Pittsburgh.

