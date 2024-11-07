“Difference Maker”: Kay Adams Approves Jalen Hurts’s ‘Efficiency’ in the Eagles’ Last 4 Games

Jalen Hurts has shown significant improvement in the past four weeks, especially compared to his slow start to the 2024 season. The Eagles quarterback has been the driving force behind the team’s consecutive 4 wins and, of course, had a big role to play in their 6-2 record. This has left fans satisfied, including analyst Kay Adams, who couldn’t help but shower praise on the 26-year-old quarterback.

On the latest episode of the ‘Up & Adams’ show, host Kay Adams discussed Jalen’s performance as part of her weekly segment of ‘Atta Boys,’ where she highlights players with standout performances that week. And, for obvious reasons, Jalen took the top spot this time.

In the Week 9 game against the Jaguars, Hurts recorded 230 passing yards along with two touchdowns His passer rating of 132 is equally impressive, as is his zero interception. This performance rightly excited Adams, who described Jalen as a “difference-maker.”

She said:

“Jalen Hurts dialed in. Huge plays in, the game’s on the line, touchdown toss, to Smith, third and 22. Great throw, incredible catch, ultimately a difference maker in this game. Atta boy! It’s bigger than the game because Jalen’s been playing out of his mind, week after week.”

Moreover, Adams pointed out the fact that in the past four games, Hurts has won all of them while recording 12 touchdowns with no interceptions thrown. With a passing rating of 128.8, he’s the 3rd best QB in the NFL at the moment and the 1st ranked overall.

As for the Eagles, they currently sit in the 2nd position of the NFC East division, right behind the Washington Commanders, who are only one win ahead. As of now, several odds suggest that they’re the favorites to win the conference, but they will need to beat Washington on November 15th, making it one of the most anticipated games of the season.

Unfortunately, Hurts looks to be hurt (pun intended) ahead of the team’s upcoming games against the Cowboys and the Commanders, with the Jayden Daniels-led team being their ultimate challenge on the path to the playoffs.

According to Tim McManus of ESPN Eagles, Jalen missed the early part of practice and may potentially get a rest day on Wednesday. The Eagles’ star player didn’t take any reps during individual drills, either.

Eagles fans will be hoping for Jalen to make a swift comeback, as the team faces two games in four days — the Cowboys on Sunday, the Commanders on Thursday.