Dillon Gabriel Praises Drake Maye as Patriots QB Joins Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady in Elite Club

Drake Maye and Dillon Gabriel are at opposite ends of their contrasting careers. While Maye is a national hero for the New England Patriots, helping them reach a 6-2 start, Dillon is facing flak over the Cleveland Browns’ 2-6 losing streak, the latest being a 32-13 loss to Maye’s Patriots on Sunday.

Advertisement

Notably, Dillon’s mistakes from the game, primarily with pressure and the inability to push the ball downfield, resulted in two interceptions and a low passer rating for the young QB at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots’ defense also exploited Gabriel’s conservative tendencies and lack of explosive plays in the passing game.

Meanwhile, coach Kevin Stefanski reaffirmed that Dillon will get “more chances” during the postgame presser—an indication that Shedeur Sanders will need to wait for a few more weeks to enter the field. But what was evident during the game was Dillon’s weaknesses being exposed against a clutch QB like Maye.

“Yeah, he’s just been playing at a really high level this year,” Maye said in the postgame presser when asked about what he found interesting in Dillon. He took less than 5 seconds to answer the question and to move on to the next one. Interestingly, there weren’t too many questions about Shedeur being benched during the presser.

Coming back to the game, Maye finished 18-of-24 for 282 yards, 3 TDs, and 1 interception despite being sacked five times by Myles Garrett, who perhaps played his best game for a losing cause. On the other hand, Dillon’s interception woes continued as he registered 2 picks, 156 yards, and 2 TDs, completing 21-of-35 passes. The debate on whether Shedeur should get a chance is looming large amid Dillon’s struggles.

Meanwhile, what is notable about Maye this season has been his unreal consistency. With this stellar run, Maye became the fifth QB to record 200+ passing yards and a 100+ passer rating in seven or more consecutive games in a season. Previously, Tom Brady (2007), Aaron Rodgers (2011, 2020), Peyton Manning (2004), and Patrick Mahomes (2018) achieved this elite feat. Such an impressive record, isn’t it?

Drake Maye joins an elite QB club with 200+ passing yards & 100+ passer rating in 7+ consecutive games within a season at any age: 🏆 Aaron Rodgers (2011, 2020)

🏆 Tom Brady (2007)

🏆 Peyton Manning (2004)

🏆 Patrick Mahomes (2018) pic.twitter.com/lhDTNcHzm0 — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) October 26, 2025

It is also notable that Maye is the second QB to achieve this feat in his second year, after Patrick Mahomes. The streak is likely to continue for Maye, as the Patriots are facing comparatively easy opponents (except the Bucs) in the next five weeks, with matchups against the Falcons, Bucs, Jets, Bengals, and Giants to follow before the Bills’ clash on December 14.

Statistically, Maye is enjoying a fruitful season, recording 2,026 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, and 250 rushing yards with 2 rushing touchdowns, which are top-five QB numbers. Hardcore Patriots fans might even sense that Maye is the next Tom Brady-like generational QB.

Meanwhile, Mike Vrabel and Maye himself were quick to brush aside such comparisons with the QB GOAT. Instead, they wanted to take it game by game and help the Patriots enter the playoffs after setbacks in the 2022, 2023, and 2024 regular seasons. At the same time, the Browns will have a lot to think about their offense when fielding Dillon Gabriel in the next game.