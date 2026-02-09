Sam Darnold Says He ‘Doesn’t Care’ About Seahawks’ Offensive Struggles After Super Bowl LX Win

The Seattle Seahawks have officially been crowned as the champions of the 2025 season with their 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LX, solidifying themselves as the current best team in football while avenging their loss to the Patriots at Super Bowl XLIX. Although, according to their quarterback, Sam Darnold, the picture can always be a little bit prettier.

Even though his Seahawks were in control of things from start to finish, Darnold immediately noted during his post-game interview that “I know we won the Super Bowl, but we could’ve been a little bit better on offense.” In the end, however, he couldn’t help but ignore that fact as the confetti began to rain down.

“I don’t care about that right now. It’s an unbelievable feeling, man. I’m just so happy for the guys in the locker room, and the coaches, that put in so much effort throughout the whole season.”

The majority of the scoring was done by Seattle’s kicker, Jason Myers, who managed to deliver a perfect 5-of-5 performance that was accompanied by a pair of successful extra point tries. Of course, the real highlight for the Seahawks offense proved to be the Super Bowl MVP, Kenneth Walker III, and his 135 rushing yards.

As far as Darnold is concerned, however, he can’t help but to be thankful for this franchise and their willingness to take a chance on him after the Minnesota Vikings discarded him to make way for J.J. McCarthy. Although it’s always a bit easier to believe in yourself when you have the right supporting cast around you.

“I thank all my teammates, all my coaches, I’ve ever had for always believing in me. I’ve always believed in myself because of my family and my friends, so it’s as simple as that. As long as you believe in yourself, anything is possible.”

For the next calendar year, the man who’s made his way through five separate franchises will now get to enjoy the spoils that accompany the title of world champion. The Seahawks have already been listed as the odds-on favorite to lift next year’s Lombardi trophy as well, as has been the case with every winner for the past several years now.

By winning the Super Bowl, Sam Darnold earns another $1M incentive. Icing on the cake for a player who has completely rewritten the narrative of his career. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 9, 2026

Of course, it always helps when you’re able to pocket an extra million dollars in contract incentives as well. So in case things weren’t sweet enough already for Darnold, it’s safe to say he’ll be even happier when he checks his bank account after the game.

As history suggests, a repeat will be easier said than done for the Seahawks. But that’s neither here nor there. All that matters right now is the fact that Seattle is the Super Bowl champion.