Aaron Rodgers Begins His Off-Season Getting ‘Comfortable’ With Rumored Girlfriend Mallory Edens in Public

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers’ season ended prematurely. The Packers’ QB, was back-to-back MVP for the last two seasons. This season, unfortunately, the Packers and their stellar QB weren’t even able to make it to the playoffs.

With their season-ending loss, the 39-year-old’s future with the league is up for speculation as some reports suggest he could be done with the game. While the future seems not too far away, Rodgers seems to have his fair share of enjoying the present. He was seen enjoying an NBA game with his recently revealed girlfriend.

Mallory Edens, the daughter of the owner of the Milwaukee Bucks was first seen with Rodgers when the duo brought in his birthday together at an NBA game. She rose to the scene early on for her bold taste in outfit choices. Since then, she has toned herself down and become an influencer. However, her good looks and her relation to the sports world have made her a favorite in the sporting world.

Aaron Rodgers makes off-field moves to get over on-field misery

Mallory Edens and Aaron Rodgers were first spotted getting comfortable at a Bucks game. The couple was under the radar back then and it was their first public spotting. Since then they have gone public about their relationship only this January. They were spotted at another NBA game as Rodgers enjoys his off-season.

Rodgers has been a Bucks fan and has been close to the Edens family for as long as one can know. His friendship with the heiress of the Bucks has finally turned into romance. Mallory Edens was also spotted at a Packers game sporting some Packers gear. While things look rosy, Rodgers will hope this is a longer-lasting relationship than his recent ones have been.

He has been in and out of a few relationships this past season. Similar to his off-field situations, Rodgers has had an unpleasant on-field season too. The Packers have been average all year long and Rodgers was a part of the average squad. However, with this falling in place for him and his off-season kicking in, he’ll hope to turn a new leaf.

The Bucks have a long season ahead of them and will probably be in the NBA playoffs too. Rodgers is most likely to be spotted at more Bucks games for the remainder of the year if this relationship sticks out for him.

