Raiders Rumors: Insider Explains Why Kirk Cousins Would Be a Great Fit in Las Vegas

Now that the Super Bowl fever is done and dusted, the NFL world now focuses on the pre-season draft picks and free agency. One of the biggest free agency stories this pre-season is that of Kirk Cousins. A quality quarterback is a profile that is always in high demand but often understocked in the NFL. Luckily for Cousins, his 12 years of experience and being a 4-time Pro-Bowler makes him one of the most desirable free agents this pre-season.

Advertisement

Cousins is a proven match-winner and is undeniably one of the safest high-money bets teams can take this season. However, the dynamics might shift a bit this time, thanks to Cousins’ Achilles tear. Because of the injury, Cousins had to miss a majority of the last season for the Vikings which hampered their prospects immensely.

However, the Michigan State alum, in his eight games last season, was simply sublime, throwing for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions with a passer rating of 103.8. If he had continued this vein of form, he surely would have led the Vikings to challenge the Lions for the divisional championship. He also might have been in contention for the MVP. However, with the injury, plans derailed. Now it remains to be seen how the 35-year-old QB makes his return.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, Cousins remains a terrific option and justifies being the highest-paid free agent in 2024. But now the question is, where does he go from here? The Vikings have an 11th-draft pick. They also have Justin Jefferson lining up for a contract extension. Amidst these circumstances, NFL analyst Mina Kimes opines that the Las Vegas Raiders should try convincing Cousins to join them.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ESPNNFL/status/1758630427764383983?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With the Raiders now expected to cut off Jimmy Garoppolo amidst his doping suspension, injury, and performance issues, among others, Cousins is a direct upgrade, opined Kimes.

“You start considering options not only in the draft but also in free agency. Specifically, Kirk Cousins, who is a free agent. Most people agree that he is going to be probably the highest-paid free-agent quarterback,” Kimes said, “There is certainly a possibility of a return to Minnesota, but if the Raiders were open to take a swing on him, I think they’d be able to afford his contract… I think it’s a good destination.”

Cousins to Raiders is certainly an interesting proposition. Unfortunately for Mina, the majority of Raiders fans disagreed with her reasoning and were quick to voice their two cents. While some felt Cousins’s timing-based offense didn’t fit HC Antonio Pierce’s vertical passing offense, others questioned his cost and age factor.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/arcadiocaste/status/1758635692551508217?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/W24601W/status/1758631719660609924?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/betsportstd/status/1758681857615605857?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A small section of fans however did show excitement for Cousins to the Raiders.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/2023Unfiltered/status/1758700431931302176?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KCFanSince89/status/1758655237085417671?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While the Raiders make up for an interesting destination for Cousins, Mike Florio believes that Cousins is looking for a spot in either the Steelers or the Falcons.

Mike Florio Suggests Steelers Is a Possible Landing Spot for Kirk Cousins

While one insider proposed the Raiders, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio suggested, based on his insider information, that Cousins’ camp is waiting for a call from the Falcons and Steelers. Florio, in fact, revealed that the Steelers know this and are thus seriously considering making a move for the 35-year-old QB. Florio said,

“I was talking to some people last week who seem to be intrigued at the possibility of the Steelers making a play for Kirk Cousins. And those people were very to if not within the Kirk Cousins camp,” followed by, “There’s an acknowledgment that it could happen. The Falcons and the Steelers are the two teams that I think the Cousins camp is keeping an eye on.”

After Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers Nation expected Kenny Pickett to be the long-term replacement for the legendary Ben. However, as evident from last season, Pickett is far from being an able replacement. This has led to the QB dilemma at Pittsburgh, one to look out for this pre-season.

While Justin Fields has been linked with the Steelers as well, Kirk Cousins is undeniably the superior option. But if the Blitzburgh were to make a move for Cousins, their biggest challenge would be money. The Steelers are currently $16 million over the salary cap, as per the Athletic. Thus, in order to accommodate Cousins, the Steelers will have to make room. Will Kirk end up joining the Steelers? Looks unlikely for now, but you never say never in sports.