Disrupting the Sports Podcasting Market in Just One Year, Jason & Travis Kelce are Set to Further Boost Their Combined $60,000,000 Net Worth With ‘New Heights’

Travis and Jason Kelce are winning the NFL on and off the field as their New Heights Podcast literally reaches new heights just a year after its launch. It is believed that their profitable project will further boost their combined net worth of $60,000,000. Ever since the sports landscape has changed lanes from traditional broadcasting to player podcasts, the Kelces have done a tremendous job in luring all that audiences for themselves.

The New Heights podcast is undeniably a well-thought-out talk show that has consistently been at the top of sports podcasts. However, it caught even more fire when Travis and Jason reached the Super Bowl in the same season as the launch of the podcast. That said, they are certainly doing something different since the market is flooded with a lot of player-hosted podcasts.

New Heights Podcast is Well and Truly Exploding

The popularity of the New Heights podcast saw a massive uptrend even before Super Bowl LVII scenarios became clear. As Joe Pompliano says, it is primarily because of the incredibly talented siblings, paired with the precise hosting strategy and intelligent distribution of content that led to its success.

In just one year, the podcast has seen enormous growth in audience with over 3.5 million followers across all social media platforms. The content shared by the Kelces’ New Heights has been immensely successful in grabbing user attention unlike most of the other player-hosted podcasts.

Furthermore, their new project saw a surprisingly huge sell-out in merchandise sales within the first few weeks of the launch making six figures off of it. The podcast has consistently secured the top 5 spot in sports podcasts which only shows how much the Kelces have been in demand for the new age sports viewers.

Travis and Jason Kelce Set to Ramp Up Their Combined Net Worth of $60,000,000

The New Heights Podcast, as per Forbes, has been so successful that it charges up to 100% higher CPMs than its industry standards. Also, they have worked with some major brands like DraftKings, LinkedIn, and Athletic Greens. Additionally, as per Joe Pompliano, they have also sold substantial inventory for the 2023 season.

Witnessing the growth of their podcast is only going to tremendously boost their combined net worth of $60,000,000 ($40 million for Jason Kelce and $20 million for Travis Kelce). The New Heights Podcast is certainly one of the best business decisions of the Kelces since they are not only occupying a space in the media industry, but are also securing a post-NFL career just like Pat McAfee.