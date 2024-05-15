Distressed Deion Sanders Requests Players to ‘Not Take Shots’ While Leaving Colorado

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffalos are looking at some dynamic changes in their team. During the offseason, the team has seen 48 players leave through the transfer portal. Moreover, 39 new players have transferred to the team. With this kind of change, Coach Prime has a herculean task ahead of him.

Advertisement

He will have to rebuild strategies, plays, and team structures once again. Another problem that he seems to be facing is discontent from players who are leaving. Outbound players have been vocal about the reasons why they decided to leave Colorado. However, it seems to be getting to Coach Prime. With a recent podcast appearance, the Buffs HC sent out a message to the departing players.

Sanders spoke about how the mass exodus of players hasn’t been the happiest of separation. There have apparently been players who’re leaving on a bitter note and Sanders had a piece of advice for them. While speaking to Uncle Neely, Sanders said, “You know when people leave they take shots and that’s that’s I’m like God come on don’t go out like that because you know I got receipts.” The coach also made it clear that these portal transfers are not the way to go.

While on the Pregame Show Network, Sanders made it clear that his players leaving through the portal is hurting him as well as them. While players leaving might hurt his strategy for the upcoming season, it is also hurting the players’ chances. Sanders mentioned that he is open to his players coming to him and asking for a change in college programs.

With the kind of connections he has, Sanders says he can get players better opportunities. He doesn’t want his players to leave through the portal, as it might halt or slow down their college careers. Furthermore, Coach Prime also made his expectations from players coming in from the transfer portal clear.

Transfer Portal Requirements for Deion Sanders

Every coach has certain expectations from players who are joining their team. And Deion Sanders has certain expectations from players who are shifting to his team through the portal.

The team hasn’t had a lot of success in the previous season and to correct that, Sanders wanted three different types of players. He is looking for help in both offense and defense. With offense, he wants players who can run the ball in an explosive manner and provoke players to run the ball.

From a defensive standpoint, he wants players who can effectively shut down the opponent’s runs.

In essence, Sanders is looking for linesmen and running backs on the offensive side of things. On the defensive side, he’s looking for defensive linemen and linebackers who can effectively stop the offense of the other team. With his expectations clear, Sanders seems to be in a good place for the upcoming season. It only remains to be seen if Sanders’ efforts yield better results this season.