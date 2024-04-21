Deion Sanders Responds to Cormani McClain’s Mother After CB Son Takes Exit From CU

Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes received record-breaking applications this year, and now, with the spring transfer window opening a few days back, the transfer portal has seen intense action. While it’s only expected that several aspiring athletes would grab the first opportunity to learn from the former NFL triple threat and a holistic coach like Prime, nothing comes without its fair share of challenges. One such challenge is cornerback Cormani McClain opting out of the program for new scenery.

Advertisement

But, Deion Sanders is nothing if not classy. While an exit from one of the five-star recruits could leave a bitter aftertaste for many, Prime had nothing but good wishes for the young talent, who joined nine other Buffaloes players in the transfer portal. McClain said his goodbyes via an Instagram post, while his mother thanked Coach Prime and his staff on X (formerly Twitter) for the opportunities provided to her son.

“Thankful for all opportunities. And to @DeionSanders& the buff nation. You guys are still appreciated no matter what! No lost love here! God bless,” tweeted Kaishay, Cormani’s mother.

Deion Sanders, who proudly recruited the No. 14 recruit in the 2023 ESPN 300 last year, wished the talent a graceful goodbye with wishes for a better future.

“Much Love Mama and I pray that all things work together for the good,“ Prime wrote by quoting Kaishay’s post.

The star cornerback, Cormani McClain, played nine out of 12 games for the Colorado Buffaloes, accumulating 13 tackles as a true freshman. Several pundits believe that Cormani McClain was a steal for Deion and the Buffaloes, and not so surprisingly, he already has a lot going on in the transfer portal.

After Parting Ways With Deion Sanders, Where Is Cormani McClain Going?

Cormani McClain announced his departure from CU via an Instagram post. In it, he thanked God, Coach Robert Livingston, the defensive coordinator at Colorado, and also the players and fans for their support. However, head coach Deion Sanders was notably absent, which doesn’t come as a surprise since he was benched by the head man last season.

However, in contrast to his fate in Colorado, Cormani McClain has apparently heard from 11 schools since he entered the transfer portal, as per On3.

In contrast, Sanders has held on to his viewpoint of not being able to accomplish much with McClain. In his recent address to DNVR, Coach Prime presented a special message for McClain’s next port of call, saying,

“I pray to God that he goes to a program that challenges him as well as holds him accountable and develops him as a young man. Unfortunately, we weren’t the program that could accomplish that.”

Now, as a total of ten transfers are ready to leave Boulder, Sanders’ next set of incoming transfers is awaited. Moreover, with his sons Shilo and Shedeur Sanders rallying behind him with a buzz on Instagram to add more firepower, more intriguing stories like Cormani McClain’s await the CFB landscape.